Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Showcases Daring Twists Worth Noting

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Dogecoin's on-chain metrics display diversity as price eyes rebound
Wed, 12/13/2023 - 14:30
Dogecoin (DOGE) Showcases Daring Twists Worth Noting
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Dogecoin (DOGE) price is at a crossroads as its on-chain data is showing conflicting stances between bulls and bears. At the time of writing, the premier meme coin was changing hands for $0.009285, down 3.26% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Despite this gloom, Dogecoin presents a daring on-chain twist that shows brighter days might be on the horizon.

Advertisement

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Massive Transfers as Price Spikes 5%

What DOGE data says

At the moment, Dogecoin’s trading volume has plummeted by 24.8% to $877,799,567, showcasing dampened sentiment among day traders. While this causes a short-term concern, data from IntoTheBlock (ITB) shows a better-than-expected jump in Daily Active Addresses (DAA) on the Dogecoin network.

This metric pegs the growth rate at 62.93% at the time of writing, with the actual active addresses now pegged at 158,140. This active address count is bullish for Dogecoin as the greater the number of addresses, the more likely growth-boosting transactions can be conducted and change DOGE's bottom line.

Whale activities in the DOGE ecosystem have shockingly backtracked, with a total of $1.23 billion in large transactions conducted in the past week. As a major anchor of the network, the 24.16% drop in whale transactions adds complexity to the potential expectation of a resurgence by the top meme coin.

Related
5 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Resistance Is Not Problem for Meme Currency

Dogecoin sentiment remains pumped

Dogecoin’s price showed an ambitious stride earlier in the month when it erased one zero following a period of sustained uptrend. In the past month, DOGE traded at a high price of $0.1058, with the Fear and Greed Index at the time crossing the 80 mark.

Despite the current gloom, the rating of Dogecoin on the Fear and Greed index has dropped to 65; however, the cryptocurrency is still seeing impressive demand from investors across the board. Should history repeat itself, Dogecoin is poised to end this month on a bullish note, according to Cryptorank’s data.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Bitcoin (BTC): 'Most Profitable Strategy' When Crypto Market Goes Wild Named by Lark Davis
2023/12/13 14:30
Bitcoin (BTC): 'Most Profitable Strategy' When Crypto Market Goes Wild Named by Lark Davis
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple and Large Whale's Millions in XRP Sales Now at Loss, Here's Reason
2023/12/13 14:30
Ripple and Large Whale's Millions in XRP Sales Now at Loss, Here's Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Pro-XRP Lawyer Suggests Mysterious Factor in XRP Price Action
2023/12/13 14:30
Pro-XRP Lawyer Suggests Mysterious Factor in XRP Price Action
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Dogecoin (DOGE) Showcases Daring Twists Worth Noting
Dogecoin (DOGE) Showcases Daring Twists Worth Noting
Bitcoin (BTC): 'Most Profitable Strategy' When Crypto Market Goes Wild Named by Lark Davis
Bitcoin (BTC): 'Most Profitable Strategy' When Crypto Market Goes Wild Named by Lark Davis
Ripple and Large Whale's Millions in XRP Sales Now at Loss, Here's Reason
Ripple and Large Whale's Millions in XRP Sales Now at Loss, Here's Reason
Pro-XRP Lawyer Suggests Mysterious Factor in XRP Price Action
Pro-XRP Lawyer Suggests Mysterious Factor in XRP Price Action
Massive 290 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Spotted Amid Market Correction
Massive 290 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Spotted Amid Market Correction
Ethereum (ETH) Price Reversal: You Don't Want to Miss It
Ethereum (ETH) Price Reversal: You Don't Want to Miss It
Critical Bitcoin Statement Made by Samson Mow for BTC Maxis
Critical Bitcoin Statement Made by Samson Mow for BTC Maxis
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here's Fascinating Trend That Might Trigger New Bull Run
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here's Fascinating Trend That Might Trigger New Bull Run
Bitcoin Ordinals Smash Records With $36 Million Trading Frenzy - Time to Dive In?
Bitcoin Ordinals Smash Records With $36 Million Trading Frenzy - Time to Dive In?
Shiba Inu Token Scores New Binance Listing Amid 28% SHIB Price Surge in Q4
Shiba Inu Token Scores New Binance Listing Amid 28% SHIB Price Surge in Q4
Show all
Advertisement
AD