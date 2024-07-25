    7.3 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Stuns Bears Amid Market Downturn

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin (DOGE) prints massive 7.7% volume uptick
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 15:47
    7.3 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Stuns Bears Amid Market Downturn
    Dogecoin (DOGE) posted significant figures, with over 7.3 billion coins sold within a 24 hour time frame. This massive record comes amid the general bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency space. Per data from CoinMarketCap, trading volume is up 12.1%.

    DODE anticipated bullish run and technical indicators

    Although the trading price of DOGE remains bearish at $0.1242, down 7.45% in 24 hours, the spike in trading volume indicates investors’ confidence in the coin’s long-term performance remains unwavering. Notably, Dogecoin, along with Solana, Ethereum and XRP, recently made price recoveries on the crypto market.

    Analysts attribute the surge in trading volume to an anticipated bullish run for DOGE, as a technical indicator signals the coin will soar before mid-August. A renowned crypto analyst hinted at the likelihood of a golden cross in the next 2-3 weeks for an 18,000% rally. An occurrence will see DOGE climb above $23 and translate to a significant profit for holders.

    Another contributory factor that could see an upward shift in price for Dogecoin is speculation around Tesla’s boss, Elon Musk. In the broader cryptocurrency space, the entrepreneur’s leanings toward DOGE is an open secret.

    For instance, in May, Tesla added DOGE to its list of accepted payment options. The development sparked debate as to the significance and whether Musk would extend goodwill to other assets.

    Investor sentiment and analysts' projections

    While investors await the coin’s price performance to pick up in the coming days, the rise in trading volume suggests that buyers are trying to consolidate their position in anticipation of a bullish rally. 

    Although a death cross recently emerged on DOGE’s daily chart, stakeholders continue to watch the four-hour chart that reveals a golden cross and the possibility of a price rise.

    Meanwhile, Ali Martinez, a notable trader and crypto expert, reviewed historical patterns to identify that Dogecoin is currently witnessing a retracement and, after this phase, it will enter a major bull run. This prediction has served to boost investors’ confidence, particularly holders of the coin.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

