    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 13:18
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin's surge in trading volume and the breakthrough of the 200 EMA suggest that things might be getting better. Even though the volume is somewhat moderate, it might be enough to ignite a strong rally in the foreseeable future for the asset

    This slight increase suggests that the price may rise again, but there is still a significant resistance level in place. After failing to sustain its highs near $0.50 in late 2024, DOGE recently saw a heavy decline and lost momentum. Following the correction, DOGE dropped below important moving averages such as the 100-day (orange) and 50-day (blue) EMAs, which are currently acting as resistance. The 200-day EMA (black) has provided support for the price, though, suggesting a possible rebound. The $0.26 level is a crucial area of interest that DOGE is presently testing. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A sustained upward move above this level might lead to further gains, possibly aiming for the next resistance level at $0.30. Beyond that the price may be driven by bullish momentum toward the $0.32-$0.35 range, which was previously dominated by sellers. In order to confirm a breakout, bulls must secure a daily close above $0.28, which is the 50-day EMA. The next target, if this level is broken with significant volume, will be the $0.30-$0.32 zone. 

    HOT Stories
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Cardano Gains Steam in Altcoin ETF Race
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by North Carolina

    Support is still at $0.24 on the downside; a break below this level would probably result in a retest of the $0.22 level. Indicating that DOGE is still in a bearish zone but is beginning to recover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is presently trading close to 38. An additional indication of a bullish reversal could be an RSI move above 50. 

    The modest trading volume indicates cautious market sentiment despite the fact that DOGE is encountering strong resistance. Failure to maintain current levels could result in a return to lower support zones, but a clear breakout above $0.26 could spark additional upside. Investors who are considering a bullish outlook should keep a close eye on the $0.28-$0.30 levels for indications of strength.

    #Dogecoin

