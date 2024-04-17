Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Achieve All-Time High After Supply Block Resolution

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is poised for a potential surge to its all-time high. Analysis from IntoTheBlock reveals a crucial factor influencing this resurgence: the absorption of 21.74 billion DOGE, currently concentrated within a price corridor ranging from $0.1636 to $0.671.

Advertisement

This sizable volume, held across 953,590 wallets, presently burdens its holders with losses. However, should this supply block be resolved, DOGE could witness a significant price uptick.

Despite the optimistic outlook, experts caution that the absorption process could introduce sell pressure onto the market as the price corridor transitions. Presently, DOGE is valued at $0.152, with its peak at $0.74, highlighting the potential for substantial gains.

Notably, the volume in question represents only a fraction of Dogecoin addresses. Data indicates that 5.13 million addresses hold 122.75 billion DOGE, constituting 81.05% of all addresses. While this substantial ownership provides a strong foundation for meme cryptocurrency, it also poses the risk of intensified sell pressure.