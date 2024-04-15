Advertisement
AD

    Toncoin (TON) Shoots 16%, Outshines Dogecoin (DOGE) in Epic Move

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Toncoin now eighth largest digital currency after displacing Dogecoin
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 8:54
    Toncoin (TON) Shoots 16%, Outshines Dogecoin (DOGE) in Epic Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a dramatic twist, Toncoin (TON) has pushed Dogecoin (DOGE) to the sidelines to become the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

    Advertisement

    Toncoin boosted recovery

    As the majority of assets resumed their recovery after a massive and sustained bloodbath over the weekend, Toncoin’s rally surpassed that of Dogecoin remarkably. 

    Related
    Telegram Creator Pavel Durov Dispels Fears About Toncoin (TON)

    At the time of writing, Toncoin is up 16.1% in the past 24 hours to $7.10. This growth extended its weekly gains to 28.3%, and compared to DOGE’s 19.1% slump over the same period, TON has gained the edge to outrank the meme coin and others.

    With the current market outlook, Toncoin boasts a market value of $24,497,306,751, surpassing Dogecoin’s $24,015,338,443. Considering the tiny gap between the duo, it remains unclear whether or not DOGE's flipping by TON is here to stay; however, this rare feat is one that members of the Toncoin ecosystem are celebrating in no small way.

    Toncoin has been on a parabolic run since the start of the year. Its growth in the year-to-date (YTD) comes in at 205.7% and far outstrips that of Bitcoin (BTC), pegged at 57.13%.

    Toncoin ambitions: Flipping XRP next?

    Toncoin has a strong ambition that might see it outstrip XRP in the long term. Climbing to this spot at the moment takes grit, and it comes after the coin displaced Cardano (ADA) to enter the top 10 most capitalized cryptos earlier this month.

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Dethrones Cardano in Top 10 on Major Telegram Expansion

    There are many catalysts powering the meteoric rise of Toncoin. Its unique technology helps it scale decentralized applications built on it, and its close association with Telegram is also a boost triggering its growth. In all, the Toncoin ecosystem has many ambitious users who have helped form a close-knit community that is powering and promoting innovations on the network.

    #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Satoshi-Era Whale Awakens with Millions in Bitcoin After 14 Years of Anabiosis
    2024/04/15 08:53
    Satoshi-Era Whale Awakens with Millions in Bitcoin After 14 Years of Anabiosis
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets in Multi-Million Whale Activity, But There's a Twist
    2024/04/15 08:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets in Multi-Million Whale Activity, But There's a Twist
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Elon Musk’s Controversial AI Statement Raises Hot Discussion in Community
    2024/04/15 08:49
    Elon Musk’s Controversial AI Statement Raises Hot Discussion in Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Xuirin Finance a pioneer for DeFi Card - Presale Stage 1 Sold out
    Blockchain Expo Returns to RAI Amsterdam in October 2024 and is set to showcase the latest in crypto innovation.
    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Whale Awakens with Millions in Bitcoin After 14 Years of Anabiosis
    Toncoin (TON) Shoots 16%, Outshines Dogecoin (DOGE) in Epic Move
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets in Multi-Million Whale Activity, But There's a Twist
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD