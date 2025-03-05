Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE): Pre-Death Cross Signal Looms

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 13:54
    Dogecoin receives unpleasant signal ahead of potential death cross
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE): Pre-Death Cross Signal Looms
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With bearish indicators that could point to more declines soon, Dogecoin is at a pivotal point in its history. The lack of conviction among Dogecoin bulls clearly shows that the asset is unlikely to recover in a rapid and explosive fashion, as many may have expected. However, things are not that bad for now. 

    Advertisement

    This technical pattern implies that if selling pressure keeps increasing, DOGE may be about to see a more severe price decline. 

    With lower highs and weaker rebounds characterizing its recent price movements, DOGE has been in a persistent downtrend since its peak above $0.40. The asset is currently fighting to maintain its position above important support levels, with $0.19 serving as a critical threshold.

    HOT Stories
    Binance's CZ Issues Important Crypto Prediction Post
    Arbitrum (ARB) Surging by 9% Following Robinhood Listing
    Active XRP Addresses Skyrocket Crazy 620%, Here's What's Happening
    Michael Saylor Shares Hot Take on Metaplanet's $43.9 Million Bitcoin Purchase
    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Should this level be broken, losses might quicken and push DOGE closer to $0.17, or even lower. Resistance on the upside is located at $0.25, where the 50 EMA is at the moment. Bulls may be able to slow the downtrend if they can push DOGE above this level and maintain momentum.

    Advertisement

    A breakout is still unlikely, though, given the current weakness, unless there is a substantial change in market sentiment. When a short-term moving average (like the 50 EMA) crosses below a longer-term moving average (like the 100 EMA), this is known as a death cross.

    Related
    Dogecoin Breaks Critical Support After 13% Price Decline
    Tue, 03/04/2025 - 15:34
    Dogecoin Breaks Critical Support After 13% Price Decline
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This occurrence is regarded as a strong bearish signal since it suggests that momentum is ebbing and that there may be more downside. Although the death cross has not yet been verified by DOGE, the closing distance between these two EMAs indicates that it will happen soon. Historically, death crosses have caused asset prices to drop significantly, particularly when the market is weak.

    Related
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 15:08
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A protracted period of bearish movement with additional declines toward lower support levels could be experienced by DOGE if the cross is confirmed.

    Does DOGE have any hope? Although there is still a chance for DOGE to buck the current trend, the impending death cross makes the price outlook more risky.

    Dogecoin may experience additional downward pressure in the upcoming weeks, according to technical indicators, if bulls are unable to quickly retake higher resistance levels. The crossing of the 50 and 100 EMA should be closely watched by traders because it may have an immediate impact on DOGE's future.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 5, 2025 - 13:57
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 5
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 5, 2025 - 13:41
    Binance's CZ Issues Important Crypto Prediction Post
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Events Unveils the World’s First Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit
    ETHTaipei 2025 Partners with ETHGlobal Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote and Join Panel Discussions
    20th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – East Africa: Empowering East Africa’s Financial Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 5
    Dogecoin (DOGE): Pre-Death Cross Signal Looms
    Binance's CZ Issues Important Crypto Prediction Post
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD