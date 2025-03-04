Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Breaks Critical Support After 13% Price Decline

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 15:34
    Sell-off extended in Tuesday's session with Dogecoin shedding 13%
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Breaks Critical Support After 13% Price Decline
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has slipped below the critical $0.20 level as the broader crypto market faces intense selling pressure at the start of the week.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin and the majority of digital assets are down significantly in the early Tuesday trading session, triggering over $1 billion in liquidations across the board.

    The announcement of a crypto strategic reserve on Sunday was not exactly enough of a catalyst to snap the current downward trend on the market as commentators warn that the crypto market may be vulnerable to macroeconomic concerns in the absence of a crypto-specific theme or a catalyst to look forward to.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement
    Bitcoin Price Turns Brutal, But Binance's CZ Says 'WAGMI'
    6,880,000,000 Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Peter Brandt Makes Crypto Crash Commentary Amid $1 Billion Market Loss

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Double-Digit Gains as Crypto Recovers, BONK and FLOKI Follow?
    Sat, 03/01/2025 - 16:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Double-Digit Gains as Crypto Recovers, BONK and FLOKI Follow?
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Advertisement

    The day following the announcement, cryptocurrencies reversed course as macroeconomic concerns outweighed the initial excitement surrounding the unveiling of a strategic crypto reserve.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Dogecoin had risen to highs of $0.242 from lows of $0.201 in Sunday's trading session, briefly snapping a five-day consolidation. The rise caused Dogecoin to reclaim the $0.20 level, but it reversed in Monday's session, with Dogecoin falling to lows of $0.192 after reaching highs of $0.24 previously.

    The sell-off extended in Tuesday's trading session, with Dogecoin reaching lows of $0.185. At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 12% in the last 24 hours to $0.191 and down 4.61% weekly.

    What's next? 

    Dogecoin slipped below the daily SMA 200 at $0.244 on Feb. 24 and continues to trade beneath it even at press time.

    Related
    Dogecoin Volume Skyrockets 86%, Here's Possible Price Impact
    Sat, 02/22/2025 - 14:20
    Dogecoin Volume Skyrockets 86%, Here's Possible Price Impact
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    That said, a decisive break above the daily SMA 50 and 200 at $0.284 and $0.244 would be the first evidence of a bullish recovery and would cause Dogecoin to exit its current consolidation range. On the other hand, support might be tested at $0.181 if the declines continue.

    Meanwhile, eyes are peeled on developments in the broader crypto market as well as the Dogecoin ecosystem to adjudge Dogecoin's next direction.

    Dogecoin Director Timothy Stebbing made it known in a tweet that the Dogecoin Foundation has welcomed five new developers, marking a 50% increase in "firepower" for Dogecoin projects.

    #Dogecoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 14:35
    XRP to $2, Bollinger Bands Predict
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 14:30
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Breaks Critical Support After 13% Price Decline
    XRP to $2, Bollinger Bands Predict
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD