Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers 12% Loss, Back Above Key Level

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 9:46
    Dogecoin is certainly on its recovery path, as it gets above multiple key levels
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers 12% Loss, Back Above Key Level
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin has recovered by 12%, regaining a crucial price level following its most recent drop. Despite the fact that this action gives investors some hope, DOGE still has a long way to go before it can be regarded as returning to bullish trading. There is still a lot of resistance to the meme coin, and the first significant level to test is 25% higher, which is still not enough to confirm a strong trend reversal.

    Advertisement

    DOGE's recent recovery is an effort to make up ground lost after a protracted decline. But rather than being absolutely bullish, this move should be interpreted with cautious optimism. The market may be hesitant as evidenced by the lack of strong follow-through, but the bounce at a crucial support level indicates that buyers are still present.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    To make matters more difficult, trading volume is still comparatively low, which suggests that DOGE's recent recovery might not be strong enough to overcome important resistance levels just yet. A clear breach of the main resistance zones that are still well above the current levels and consistent buying momentum are necessary for a real trend shift.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins
    XRP Price Makes U-Turn With 13% Surge, What Comes Next?
    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What’s Behind?
    389,189,413 SHIB Burned as Price Recovers After 10% Crash

    Related
    XRP Might Collapse to $1.1 If This Bearish Pattern Plays Out
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 07:57
    XRP Might Collapse to $1.1 If This Bearish Pattern Plays Out
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    DOGE needs to break through its next resistance level, which calls for a further 25% price increase, in order to validate a wider recovery. Even if it succeeds, DOGE will remain below its prior highs, indicating that further upward movement is necessary to reenter a bull market.

    Despite the positive movement, it might not be wise to fully engage into Dogecoin. Another pullback is still possible if there is no sustained volume and strength. This rebound might just be a short-term relief rally, rather than the beginning of a long-term uptrend until Dogecoin returns to higher levels in a convincing manner.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 9:32
    Beiko Comments on 'Turning Point' in Ethereum History
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 7:57
    XRP Might Collapse to $1.1 If This Bearish Pattern Plays Out
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers 12% Loss, Back Above Key Level
    Beiko Comments on 'Turning Point' in Ethereum History
    XRP Might Collapse to $1.1 If This Bearish Pattern Plays Out
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD