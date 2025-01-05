Advertisement
AD

    DOGE to Rocket 500%? Dogecoin Creator Has Plan for That

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    If DOGE gains 500%, Dogecoin creator's reaction might surprise you
    Sun, 5/01/2025 - 12:41
    A
    A
    A
    DOGE to Rocket 500%? Dogecoin Creator Has Plan for That
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A house. That’s what Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, sees on the horizon if Dogecoin (DOGE) experiences another 500% surge. As one of the creators of the major meme cryptocurrency, Markus knows the currency’s unpredictable highs and lows better than most.

    Advertisement

    At its current price of $0.38, DOGE has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion. These figures are impressive, but they are still a long way from its all-time high. Back in May 2021, it hit a peak of $0.7376, boosting its market cap to $89.08 billion.

    Related
    DOGE Skyrockets 18% as Co-Founder Shares Thoughts on Price Action
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 14:45
    DOGE Skyrockets 18% as Co-Founder Shares Thoughts on Price Action
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 2,000% in Key Metric
    Massive 2,133% SHIB Burn Jump Followed by Surprising 10% SHIB Rise
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    MSTR Targets $2 Billion Capital Raise to Buy Bitcoin in Q1, 2025: Michael Saylor

    To reach 500% of that, the coin would need to hit $2.28, which would mean a mind-boggling market cap of around $336 billion — a level few cryptocurrencies have ever reached.

    Advertisement

    Is this realistic expectation?

    Well, that depends. Dogecoin has always been influenced by forces that go beyond traditional market dynamics. Social media trends, celebrity endorsements and community enthusiasm have propelled it forward before, often defying expectations. When it surged in 2021, the spike was rapid, dramatic and driven by viral momentum. But sustaining that kind of growth is a complex challenge.

    Article image
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Second Best Performer in Top 100, Bonk (BONK) Follows
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 14:30
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Second Best Performer in Top 100, Bonk (BONK) Follows
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The whole cryptocurrency market also has a say in it. For Dogecoin to climb so drastically, we would need a combination of favorable market conditions, increased adoption and strengthened investor confidence. Maybe even a DOGE ETF would be needed. Without these things, the 500% surge is probably just wishful thinking.

    But it's important to remember that DOGE was not designed to follow the usual path. It started as a joke, but it now has cultural and financial weight that few could have predicted.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 5, 2025 - 12:06
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Airdrops Could Do More Harm Than Good
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 5, 2025 - 11:45
    Historically Best Ethereum (ETH) Month Incoming: What to Expect?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE to Rocket 500%? Dogecoin Creator Has Plan for That
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Airdrops Could Do More Harm Than Good
    Historically Best Ethereum (ETH) Month Incoming: What to Expect?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD