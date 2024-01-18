Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Listed on Major Indian Crypto Exchange: Details

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dogecoin continues to gain new exposure
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 17:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Listed on Major Indian Crypto Exchange: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), continues to expand its exposure with new exchange listings.

Advertisement

In the most recent instance, Flitpay, an Indian crypto exchange, announced that DOGE deposits and withdrawals are now available on its platform.

As reported, top crypto exchange Binance announced the listing of a USDC-margined DOGE perpetual contract that allows users to trade with up to 75x leverage.

According to IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin achieved multiple milestones in December, including five million addresses with balances and a large increase in transactions.

This rise in activity originally spurred price increases. However, the latest price fall implies that slightly over half of Dogecoin holders (54%) are now profitable, a level not seen since early November 2023.

DOGE is now the tenth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, at more than $11.41 billion in valuation, and trades for $0.08 per coin.

Dogecoin price action

Dogecoin has been trading near $0.08 for the previous few days, but bears have been unable to bring the price down to $0.07. Notably, Dogecoin's price has been consolidating in a range since the beginning of the year.

On the other hand, if the Dogecoin price breaks above the daily MA 50 of $0.089, it will indicate that the bears are losing control. Buyers will next attempt to boost the Dogecoin price to the next overhead barrier of $0.10 to $0.11.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Five Million Wallet Mark in Remarkable Feat

At the start of the week, crypto analyst Ali predicted that as long as the $0.074 support cluster holds, DOGE could bounce to $0.100 or higher.

#Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Just Hit Major Milestone
2024/01/18 17:02
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Just Hit Major Milestone
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin: Biblical Message Encrypted in BTC Block, Here's What It Says
2024/01/18 17:02
Bitcoin: Biblical Message Encrypted in BTC Block, Here's What It Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Price Expects Setback If This Comes True
2024/01/18 17:02
XRP Price Expects Setback If This Comes True
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Introducing .box – The World’s First Blockchain Native, DNS Routable Domain
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
LogX Integrates Orderly Network to Revolutionize DeFi Perps Trading
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin (DOGE) Listed on Major Indian Crypto Exchange: Details
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Just Hit Major Milestone
Bitcoin: Biblical Message Encrypted in BTC Block, Here's What It Says
Show all