Advertisement
AD

Millions of Dogecoin (DOGE) Shifted as Bullish Golden Cross Appears

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dogecoin forms first golden cross of 2023
Wed, 11/22/2023 - 12:17
Millions of Dogecoin (DOGE) Shifted as Bullish Golden Cross Appears
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto data tracker Whale Alert reports a significant amount of Dogecoin has moved in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Whale Alert reports that over 631.3 million Dogecoins were moved in three separate transactions. First, 92,313,653 DOGE worth $6,812,612 were shifted from Robinhood to an unknown wallet. Second, a large amount of DOGE worth $35,261,581 was moved from an unknown wallet to Bittrex. Third, an unknown wallet deposited 70,087,832 DOGE worth $5,202,986 to Robinhood.

Dogecoin has confirmed a bullish crossover on its daily chart, with the moving average (MA) 50 rising above the MA 200 — a golden cross — notably the first such occurrence since a year ago.

The last time a golden cross appeared on the Dogecoin daily chart was in November 2022. In March, a death cross formed, which was quickly followed by a rise to highs of $0.104 before the bears took over.

The last "golden cross" to show on the Dogecoin daily chart was in November 2022, making this latest one the first of the year 2023. In March, a death cross formed, which was quickly followed by a rise to highs of $0.104 before the bears took over.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Iconic Meme Dog Turns 18: Details

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 3.41% in the last 24 hours to $0.074, despite the appearance of a golden cross on its chart.

That said, traders should pay close attention to the market trend so as not to get trapped on the wrong side of the market. Some consider moving average crossovers to be lagging indicators since they might occur when the market is already overbought or oversold and due for a correction or comeback.

On-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock notes that there has been a significant increase in active Dogecoin addresses, growing by 87.1% since early November. The active Dogecoin address count rose from 48,470 on Nov. 1 to 90,690 by Nov. 20. The spike in address activity might be seen as a positive for Dogecoin.

In another positive development, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic wants to send a physical Dogecoin to the moon in the DHL Moonbox on Dec. 23, 2023, using ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket.

#Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Blur (BLUR) Massive 30% Pump: Here's Why It Happened
2023/11/22 12:16
Blur (BLUR) Massive 30% Pump: Here's Why It Happened
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple CTO Reacts to OpenAI and Sam Altman Saga With Relevant Joke and Major Note
2023/11/22 12:16
Ripple CTO Reacts to OpenAI and Sam Altman Saga With Relevant Joke and Major Note
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Mt. Gox Creditors to Start Receiving Payouts Worth Billions of USD in BTC, BCH This Year
2023/11/22 12:16
Mt. Gox Creditors to Start Receiving Payouts Worth Billions of USD in BTC, BCH This Year
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD