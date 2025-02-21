Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidation Fades, but There's Catch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 16:29
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidation Fades, but There's Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has found support at the $0.250 level amid the struggles to climb higher in value. However, DOGE’s growth has been sideways instead of upward. Despite the limited growth being experienced by DOGE, on-chain metric signal severe liquidations could be over.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin liquidation imbalance narrows

    CoinGlass data show that total liquidation in the last 24 hours stood at $2.72 million. Long position traders saw $1.69 million wiped out, while the remaining $1.03 million was for short position traders.

    This amounts to a total of 10,571,652 DOGE liquidated within 24 hours. With long liquidations exceeding short liquidations by just $660,000, the liquidation imbalance is less significant than previous ones.

    Related
    $2,376,500,726 Dogecoin in One Day; Reasons Behind It?
    Thu, 02/13/2025 - 15:25
    $2,376,500,726 Dogecoin in One Day; Reasons Behind It?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Long-position traders have largely stimulated the slight climb in the price of DOGE in the last 24 hours.

    As per CoinMarketCap data, DOGE has climbed slightly by 0.94% to trade at $0.2572. However, growth in trading volume is more significant, with data showing an uptick of 13.41% to $1.17 billion within the same time frame.

    This signals renewed interest on the part of market participants who appear more willing to commit to investing in the meme coin.

    Will increasing trading volume make difference?

    The news of a possible Dogecoin ETF approval might have fueled investors' confidence.

    Notably, exactly a week ago, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledged the 19b-4 application of Grayscale for a DOGE ETF. Although the move does not automatically translate to approval, the acknowledgment sparked hope of possibility among community members.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 13:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Investors consider the development bullish, leading to a slight uptick in price.

    Analysts opine that with DOGE liquidation gradually fading, for Dogecoin to retest its $0.30 level, the coin might need to sustain trading volume over an extended period. The price volatility will thin out this way and shun the death cross that emerged on-chain earlier.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 21, 2025 - 16:12
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 21
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Feb 21, 2025 - 15:59
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 21
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidation Fades, but There's Catch
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 21
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 21
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD