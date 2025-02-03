Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Warns of 'Long Crypto Winter' as Bitcoin, Ethereum Crash

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff issues warning as crypto market faces $2.2 billion crash
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 11:05
    A
    A
    A
    Peter Schiff Warns of 'Long Crypto Winter' as Bitcoin, Ethereum Crash
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market faced a major sell-off early Monday with the majority of digital assets taking a huge hit. In derivatives markets, over $2.2 billion of bullish crypto positions were liquidated over 24 hours, CoinGlass stated in an X post on Monday, highlighting it as the "biggest crypto crash."

    Advertisement

    Taking to X, renowned economist and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff highlighted the crypto market downturn while issuing a seeming warning of a "long crypto winter." 

    In a tweet, Schiff pointed out Bitcoin’s 7% and Ethereum's 33% decline, stating: "In case you haven't noticed, Bitcoin is down 7% tonight, trading just above $93,000, but Ethereum is crashing. It's down 20%, trading below $2,500, but an hour ago it hit $2,100, down about 33% in one night! It looks like Punxsutawney Phil was right about that long crypto winter."

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend
    XRP Suddenly Collapses 14%. It Might Get Worse

    Schiff’s comments refer to the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, who "predicts" whether winter will continue or end early each year. In another tweet, Schiff doubled his bearish outlook, saying: "Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow today. That means it's going to be a long crypto winter."

    Related
    Bitcoin vs. Fiat: Peter Schiff Weighs In
    Thu, 01/23/2025 - 15:47
    Bitcoin vs. Fiat: Peter Schiff Weighs In
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While Schiff's usual skepticism remains bearish on the crypto markets, Bitcoin advocate and MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor took a different stance. In response to the market drop, Saylor tweeted: "Never sell your Bitcoin."

    Crypto market sell-off

    Macroeconomic concerns spurred a sell-off on cryptocurrency markets at the start of the week, with most digital assets heading for their largest two-day decline in over three years.

    Related
    What's Next for Crypto? Fed Meeting, Inflation Data to Shape Markets
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 14:01
    What's Next for Crypto? Fed Meeting, Inflation Data to Shape Markets
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, suffered its worst drop in nearly four years on Monday as investors reduced risk. Ethereum fell as much as 27% to $2,150 on Monday morning, its steepest intra-day drop in percentage terms since May 19, 2021, before trimming losses. Other cryptocurrencies were also affected by the sell-off, with Bitcoin down nearly 6% at one point.

    After gaining since early November, nearly all of the top digital tokens are now down significantly for the year.

    Ethereum was trading at $2,564, while Bitcoin was at $95,463. The crypto market’s total value plummeted by nearly $360 billion on Monday, according to CoinGecko data.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 10:16
    Even at $80,000, Bitcoin Stays Bullish, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 9:36
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Warns of 'Long Crypto Winter' as Bitcoin, Ethereum Crash
    Even at $80,000, Bitcoin Stays Bullish, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD