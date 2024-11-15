    PEPE Whale Inflow Skyrockets 4,479% in 24 Hours: What's Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    PEPE sees staggering 4,479% surge in large holder inflows
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 15:22
    PEPE Whale Inflow Skyrockets 4,479% in 24 Hours: What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock, frog-themed cryptocurrency PEPE has seen a staggering 4,479% surge in large holder inflows, which tracks the funds going into whale addresses.

    Whale inflows may be a bullish indication on the cryptocurrency market, suggesting confidence among large holders. In the case of PEPE, this optimism appears to have generated a frenzy of inflows, causing PEPE prices to reach new highs.

    In one such whale movement, Whale Alert reported a 506 billion inflow to Robinhood: "506,817,430,776 PEPE worth $11,405,224 transferred from Wintermute to Robinhood."

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Price Goes Ballistic as Golden Cross Approaches
    60 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Ripple CEO: “The US Is Ready to Be The Crypto Capital of The World”
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Won’t Sell His Bitcoin Until This Massive Price High Reached

    Related
    PEPE Skyrockets 109% in Activity Metric as Whales React to New Listings
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 15:10
    PEPE Skyrockets 109% in Activity Metric as Whales React to New Listings
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Robinhood listed PEPE this week, thus the move could be indicative of institutional buying.

    PEPE hits all-time high

    PEPE has risen nearly 250% from its Nov. 5 low of around $0.0000078 to an all-time high of $0.0000258 on Nov. 14. Since Nov. 5, PEPE has marked nine out of eleven days in the green.

    The price encountered resistance at its all-time high of $0.0000258, causing PEPE to fall. PEPE is currently down 1.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000214, after rising 97% in the previous seven days.

    Related
    114 Billion PEPE Trader's Surprising Ethereum Shift; Here's Why
    Sat, 06/15/2024 - 12:45
    114 Billion PEPE Trader's Surprising Ethereum Shift; Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In the coming days, all eyes will be on the PEPE price, which has recently surged to an all-time high of $0.0000258; PEPE's next targets are $0.00003 and $0.00004. Support is expected at $0.000018 in the case of a dip.

    PEPE scores new listings

    PEPE's performance comes as major cryptocurrency exchanges listed the meme coin this week. On Nov. 13, Robinhood Crypto announced that users in the United States could now trade Pepe alongside cryptocurrencies Solana, Cardano and XRP.

    Shortly following Robinhood's announcement, Coinbase announced that PEPE would be listed on its platform. Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange in the United States and the third-largest exchange globally by trading volume, so a listing there is expected to boost PEPE even further.

    Upbit, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, also allowed trading of PEPE trading pairs on Nov. 16.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 15:18
    Goldman Sachs Bitcoin ETF Stake Tops $710 Million, But There's a Catch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 15:02
    Cardano (ADA) Price Goes Ballistic as Golden Cross Approaches
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    “MEET48 Best7” Voting Event Officially Launches: A Web3 Stage for Everyone Who Wanna Be An Idol from Nov 15 to Jan 14
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE Whale Inflow Skyrockets 4,479% in 24 Hours: What's Next?
    Goldman Sachs Bitcoin ETF Stake Tops $710 Million, But There's a Catch
    Cardano (ADA) Price Goes Ballistic as Golden Cross Approaches
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD