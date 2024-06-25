Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Secret to Surviving Crypto Bloodbath

Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the co-creator and founder of Dogecoin (DOGE), recently shared his perspective on navigating the notorious turbulence of the crypto market.

Amid the recent eight-day crypto market sell-off that has only just stabilized, Markus advised viewing crypto investments as akin to throwing money into a fire. This mindset, he suggests, makes the market's volatility more tolerable.

The recent market downturn, which had a significant impact on cryptocurrencies, appears to have paused. Bitcoin's price fell to $58,400, its lowest since early May. The TOTAL index showed a 6% decline in overall crypto market capitalization, translating to a $136 billion outflow. Additionally, over $300 million worth of positions were liquidated within 24 hours.

if you view the purchase of cryptocurrency the same way you would view throwing money directly into a raging fire, the ups and downs become a lot more tolerable — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 24, 2024

Despite the humorous and sarcastic tone, the approach offered by Nakamoto may provide a valuable lesson to investors. His suggestion to treat crypto investments with a degree of detachment may help investors manage their expectations and maintain their composure during market fluctuations.

Markus's remarks came at a critical moment, when market sentiment was heavily influenced by fear. The sell-off had reached a peak in negative news of Mt. Gox, creating an atmosphere of extreme caution among investors. However, after reaching relevant local bottom levels, the subsequent rebound offered a glimmer of hope.

Dogecoin, like many other digital assets, was not immune to the sell-off. Thus, the price of the most popular meme cryptocurrency fell by more than 8%, reaching $0.113. Interestingly, however, the price of DOGE has not updated the lows set back on June 18, which may signal strong demand.