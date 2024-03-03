Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Bullish Run Ended Abruptly: Reasons

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Dogecoin showing explosive dynamic recently, but correction is around corner
Sun, 3/03/2024 - 10:36
Dogecoin has recently shown a dynamic that you are more likely to see on smaller meme coins. After an astonishing ascent, the price of Dogecoin has encountered severe resistance, leading to a notable reversal. This correction, amounting to about 13%, may be signaling the start of a substantial downturn that could erase some of the staggering gains made just days ago.

A technical analysis of Dogecoin’s price movement reveals that after the rally, the currency has hit a robust resistance level, prompting the price to backtrack significantly. This resistance level, once a point of consolidation, has now become a barrier the meme coin struggles to breach.

DogecoinUSDT
Dogecoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

After a period of intensive buying, the market has begun to show signs of hesitation, resulting in a pullback. The support levels to watch in the immediate term are around the $0.0881 and $0.0796 marks. A sustained drop below these levels could indicate the beginning of a deeper correction, potentially triggering a bearish phase for Dogecoin.

Looking forward to the foreseeable future, if the support levels fail to hold, we could witness an extended period of correction. The meme coin's price would then likely seek lower levels of historical support, retracing its steps back down to $0.11.

On the bullish side, if Dogecoin manages to stabilize and maintain its support levels, the currency could consolidate and prepare for another attempt to breach the resistance. This would require a resurgence in buying pressure, possibly spurred by positive news or renewed interest from high-profile figures or social platforms.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

