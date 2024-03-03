Dogecoin (DOGE) Bullish Run Ended Abruptly: Reasons

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin has recently shown a dynamic that you are more likely to see on smaller meme coins. After an astonishing ascent, the price of Dogecoin has encountered severe resistance, leading to a notable reversal. This correction, amounting to about 13%, may be signaling the start of a substantial downturn that could erase some of the staggering gains made just days ago.

A technical analysis of Dogecoin’s price movement reveals that after the rally, the currency has hit a robust resistance level, prompting the price to backtrack significantly. This resistance level, once a point of consolidation, has now become a barrier the meme coin struggles to breach.

After a period of intensive buying, the market has begun to show signs of hesitation, resulting in a pullback. The support levels to watch in the immediate term are around the $0.0881 and $0.0796 marks. A sustained drop below these levels could indicate the beginning of a deeper correction, potentially triggering a bearish phase for Dogecoin.

Looking forward to the foreseeable future, if the support levels fail to hold, we could witness an extended period of correction. The meme coin's price would then likely seek lower levels of historical support, retracing its steps back down to $0.11.

On the bullish side, if Dogecoin manages to stabilize and maintain its support levels, the currency could consolidate and prepare for another attempt to breach the resistance. This would require a resurgence in buying pressure, possibly spurred by positive news or renewed interest from high-profile figures or social platforms.