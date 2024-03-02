Dogecoin Founder Cites Historical DOGE Statement as Price Soars 18%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who founded the original meme cryptocurrency DOGE in collaboration with Jackson Palmer and launched it in December 2013, has published a tweet about his brainchild, citing his “historical” message from the Bitcoin Forum.

Markus is know on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) and other social media networks as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto.”

In the meantime, within the past 24 hours, the Dogecoin price has staged a major increase, rising by 22.76% today.

Dogecoin message from 2013

Billy Markus posted a fresh tweet about Dogecoin about it being a great indicator of “how retarded people are getting.”

dogecoin is a really good indicator for how retarded people are getting — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 1, 2024

“If you take offense to this you're not retarded enough to be in crypto,” Markus jokingly concluded, adding a “ROFL” emoji to his tweet. Explaining where this thought came from initially, he published a screenshot with a message dated December 8, 2013, from the Bitcoin Forum, where to a question about DOGE if it is supposed to be retarded on purpose, a user responded, “Yes, it is.”

Dogecoin soars 18% overnight

Over the last 24 hours, the largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization value has printed a staggering increase of 22.76%, reaching the $0.1501 level. By now, DOGE has rolled back a little, dropping to $.1456 – a 3.21% decline.

Overall, since the start of the week, DOGE has staged a staggering rise of 73.28%.

The massive increase in the Dogecoin price was largely due to the recent upsurge of the “crypto market locomotive” – Bitcoin. Since the week began, BTC has soared by 21.74%, reaching the monstrous high of $64,000 briefly at some point. By now, Bitcoin has rolled back below $62,000 and is exchanging hands at $61,990 at the time of this writing.

The Bitcoin rise was fueled by the recent clamor and institutional excitement about spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The Security and Exchange Commission finally issued a green light on them on January 11 after various hedge funds, mainly Grayscale, spent nearly a decade lobbying for their approval and launch. The largest spot-based Bitcoin ETF is currently BlackRock that is holding a whopping $10 billion worth of Bitcoin – this epic milestone was reached over the past week as BlackRock left the rest of the ETFs far behind.

The other ETF providers include Fidelity, Bitwise, VanEck.