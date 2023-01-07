Dogecoin (DOGE) Becomes 4th Most Popular Crypto on BitPay

Sat, 01/07/2023 - 11:27
Yuri Molchan
Adoption of original meme coin expands via BitPay
Dogecoin enthusiast @Tdogewhisperer has shared a screenshot from BitPay, saying that DOGE has become the fourth most frequently used cryptocurrency by clients of the prominent crypto payments processor.

BitPay users love DOGE

DOGE comes as fourth most popular coin after Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Other popular coins, such as XRP, LTC and others, come lower. The SHIB meme token, the second biggest by market cap after Dogecoin, closes this BitPay list.

In the fall of last year, Elon Musk utilized BitPay for selling his collectible perfume called "Burnt Hair" produced by The Boring Company that he runs. BitPay allowed users to pay for this perfume in crypto, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu meme tokens.

Shibarium Official Account Shares Update That Excites SHIB Community

DOGE army asks Musk for DOGE Twitter emoji

Twitter user @cb_doge has tagged Twitter boss Elon Musk with a request to launch a hash-emoji for Dogecoin. He reminded the centibillionaire that Jack Dorsey, when he was the CEO of Twitter, launched an emoji for Bitcoin, being a big fan and evangelist of BTC. Twitter also has emojis for other cryptocurrencies — TRX, BNB, ETH and others.

@cb_doge said that his request was made on behalf of the whole Dogecoin community.

Since Elon Musk is a famous supporter of the biggest meme coin by market capitalization, the Dogecoin army expects him to add an emoji for DOGE, now that he owns Twitter. Besides, back in the summer Musk suggested that Twitter add Dogecoin as a payment option for Twitter Blue.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

