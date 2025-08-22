Advertisement
    BNB Now Available in UAE's Top-Tier Bank

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 14:45
    BNB, core native cryptocurrency of Binance's BNB Smart Chain, now available for clients of National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah, or RAKBANK, one of the most technologically advanced fintechs in the UAE and a public company in the country's top 100, adds support for BNB, a Binance cryptocurrency. The announcement comes as the BNB price hit a new all-time high over $880.

    Binance's BNB trading kicks off on RAKBANK

    BNB, the fifth largest crypto by market cap and the tokenomic backbone of Binance's ecosystem, debuts on RAKBANK, a top-tier banking entity in the UAE. The official announcement was made by Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder and former CEO.

    RAKBANK cryptocurrency trading services are provided in partnership with Bitpanda, a reputable MENA-regulated digital finance platform. As of press time, RAKBANK offers its clients eight major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, BNB, Chainlink (LINK), Tron (TRX) and Cardano (ADA).

    With RAKBANK, residents of UAE can trade cryptocurrencies in pairs with AED with no need to convert the assets into USD or EUR. The registration is available to users who passed KYC checks and provided copies of their Emirates ID copies.

    Helmed by Mohammad Omran Al Shamsi, the National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah was launched in 1976. The government of Ras Al-Khaimah emirate owns over 52% of its shares. The bank's stocks are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

    BNB price hits new all-time high, pushes yearly gains to 50%

    Besides regular banking, trading and FX services, the platform offers Sharia-compliant personal, wholesale and business banking services via its Islamic banking branch RAKIslamic.

    The announcement comes amid an impressive upsurge of BNB, a Binance-associated cryptocurrency. Yesterday, Aug. 21, 2025, the cryptocurrency price set a new record high over $882. In the last 12 months, it surged by almost 50%.

    BNB's market cap exceeds $120 billion, closely followed by Solana (SOL), which hit a $100 billion capitalization.

    The total market cap of the cryptocurrencies segment is up by 1.3% today, targeting the $4 trillion level. The growth is driven by Ethereum (ETH), with its 6.7% upsurge.

