Advertisement
AD

    From 1 Billion XRP to 100 Million: Did Something Happen With XRP?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 13:35
    XRP loses some serious on-chain backing, which might cause some issues
    Advertisement
    From 1 Billion XRP to 100 Million: Did Something Happen With XRP?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With on-chain metrics showing a 90% decline in payment volume, the recent market activity surrounding XRP has certainly been worrisome. Its short-term outlook is further clouded by the fact that this sharp decline occurs during a time of price volatility for the asset. For weeks, XRP has been trapped in a declining channel, unable to sustain its bullish momentum.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The price is still under pressure because it is battling important resistance levels even after attempts to recover. Resistance is forming close to $2.60, and XRP is currently trading around $2.27. Although the general market sentiment is still cautious, a breakout above this level might indicate a possible reversal. The steep drop in on-chain activity remains the most concerning aspect of XRP's current performance.

    Related
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 08:38
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    From 1 Billion XRP to 100 Million: Did Something Happen With XRP?
    Bitcoin Critical to American Nation's Prosperity: Michael Saylor
    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’
    Breaking: Ripple Secures Key License in UAE

    The number of payments on the XRP network has drastically decreased — by nearly 90% — from over 1 billion to about 128 million. Usually, such rapid drops are a question of time, and the network recovers back to normal values. However, there might be a case where there simply will not be enough resources on the network to make things normal again.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction: Bear Pattern Faces Sudden Bull Turn
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 14:26
    XRP Price Prediction: Bear Pattern Faces Sudden Bull Turn
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    There is a mixed picture for XRP due to the combination of decreased network activity and price difficulties. One could argue that the drop in on-chain transactions is a sign of a brief lull driven by investor hesitancy or macroeconomic considerations. However, if XRP is unable to rebound in both price action and on-chain metrics, it might be exposed to more negative risks.

    Regaining higher price levels and breaking out of the current downtrend are necessary for XRP to regain bullish momentum. Resuming the volume of transactions could also boost network confidence. Until then, investors should exercise caution as the asset makes its way through a difficult market.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 12:17
    SHIB Product for Governments and Enterprises Revealed in Details by SHIB Team
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 11:43
    201,755 Solana (SOL) Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Card Silver Officially Launched: Experience Seamless Global Crypto Payments
    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    LBank Launchpool Lists RealtyX (RX) with 6,666,666 RX Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Card Silver Officially Launched: Experience Seamless Global Crypto Payments
    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    LBank Launchpool Lists RealtyX (RX) with 6,666,666 RX Rewards
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    From 1 Billion XRP to 100 Million: Did Something Happen With XRP?
    SHIB Product for Governments and Enterprises Revealed in Details by SHIB Team
    201,755 Solana (SOL) Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD