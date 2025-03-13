Advertisement
AD

    New XRP Pair Goes Live on Major Exchange

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 6:25
    XRP/USD pair now live on Binance.US
    Advertisement
    New XRP Pair Goes Live on Major Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance US, the local arm of cryptocurrency trading behemoth Binance, has announced that the XRP/USD pair is now available for trading. 

    Advertisement

    Due to the SEC lawsuit against Ripple, the cryptocurrency trading platform moved to suspend XRP trading in early 2021 in lockstep with the vast majority of other leading U.S.-based exchanges of the likes of Coinbase, Crypto.com, Bittrex and so on. 

    The exchange brought back XRP trading in July 2023 after Ripple secured a major legal win against the SEC, with the court determining that secondary XRP sales were not securities. Kraken, Bitstamp Gemini and Coinbase also moved to enable XRP trading.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’
    Breaking: Ripple Secures Key License in UAE
    Fidelity: All Eyes on Bitcoin's Support at $70,000
    SEC Is Wrapping Up Ripple Case: Report

    However, prior to the recent addition, only the XRP/USDT pair was available on the Binance.US exchange.

    Advertisement

    Apart from Binacne.US, the list of exchanges that offer XRP/USD pairs includes Coinbase, Kraken, Bitfinex, Crypto.com and so on. The Coinbase pair has the biggest daily trading volume of roughly $385 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    #Cryptocurrency exchange #XRP News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 8:00
    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 5:26
    Breaking: Ripple Secures Key License in UAE
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LBank Launchpool Lists RealtyX (RX) with 6,666,666 RX Rewards
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Launchpool Lists RealtyX (RX) with 6,666,666 RX Rewards
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’
    New XRP Pair Goes Live on Major Exchange
    Breaking: Ripple Secures Key License in UAE
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD