New XRP Pair Goes Live on Major Exchange

Binance US, the local arm of cryptocurrency trading behemoth Binance, has announced that the XRP/USD pair is now available for trading.

Due to the SEC lawsuit against Ripple, the cryptocurrency trading platform moved to suspend XRP trading in early 2021 in lockstep with the vast majority of other leading U.S.-based exchanges of the likes of Coinbase, Crypto.com, Bittrex and so on.

The exchange brought back XRP trading in July 2023 after Ripple secured a major legal win against the SEC, with the court determining that secondary XRP sales were not securities. Kraken, Bitstamp Gemini and Coinbase also moved to enable XRP trading.

However, prior to the recent addition, only the XRP/USDT pair was available on the Binance.US exchange.

Apart from Binacne.US, the list of exchanges that offer XRP/USD pairs includes Coinbase, Kraken, Bitfinex, Crypto.com and so on. The Coinbase pair has the biggest daily trading volume of roughly $385 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.