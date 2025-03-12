Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Revenue Falls 93% From January High

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 15:05
    Solana metrics are down with revenue taking biggest fall
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Revenue Falls 93% From January High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL) faces bearish pressure on all fronts, from price action and trading volume to revenue falls. On the cryptocurrency market, Solana’s revenue has notably declined from its January figures.

    Advertisement

    Solana’s staggering revenue collapse in 60 days

    As of March 10, 2025, data from DefiLlama show that the Solana Chain Revenue declined by over 93% compared to January 2025. A total of 11,310 SOL was raked in as revenue. With the market value of SOL at an average of $128, this brings the total revenue generated to $1,447,680.

    Related
    Solana Flips Ethereum Again as DEX Volume Hits $3.99 Billion
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 14:51
    Solana Flips Ethereum Again as DEX Volume Hits $3.99 Billion
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    In contrast, as of Jan. 20, Solana Chain Revenue stood at $41.77 million. Notably, in the month of January, SOL had good market performance, with a price value of over $200. On Jan. 20, 2025, the market price of SOL stood at $242.

    Article image
    Solana Chain Revenue. Source: DeFiLlama

    This gives a staggering difference of $40,322,320, or 96.5% of revenue within 60 days.

    Analysts have attributed the sharp fall to the price performance of SOL in the market space. Since mid-February, SOL has steadily declined after breaching the psychological $200 level. The coin has not been able to post a rebound to cross $200 in the last 25 days.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, the SOL price was changing hands at $124.39 as of this writing, a 1.06% rise in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the trading volume remains down by 28.42% to $4.4 billion.

    Can SOL escape death cross formation?

    Experts consider SOL's poor price performance central to the many challenges the blockchain is experiencing. They believe this has caused investors to lose confidence in the ecosystem.

    Related
    $5.18 Billion Solana (SOL) Stun Market Bulls, Here's Why
    Sat, 03/08/2025 - 14:29
    $5.18 Billion Solana (SOL) Stun Market Bulls, Here's Why
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Unfortunately, Solana’s technical indicators do not look so promising. The coin inches progressively closer to forming a possible death cross as it faces bearish pressure.

    If SOL cannot avoid the death cross formation, experts predict more liquidations could occur, further worsening the outlook.

    #Solana

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:00
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 14:48
    Can Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Return Above $0.20? It Might Happen
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Revenue Falls 93% From January High
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Can Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Return Above $0.20? It Might Happen
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD