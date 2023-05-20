Dogecoin Creator Names Investments That Are ‘Less Exciting and Scary’ Than Crypto

Yuri Molchan
Prominent figure in crypto space named 'good sign' when you are overexposed to cryptocurrencies
Dogecoin Creator Names Investments That Are ‘Less Exciting and Scary’ Than Crypto
IT engineer Billy Markus, who built the original meme coin DOGE together with Jackson Palmer back in 2013 as a joke on Bitcoin, has become an influencer not only in the crypto space by now, while Palmer prefers to stay away from exposing himself on Twitter.

Markus is known on Twitter as "Shibetoshi Nakamoto."

Investment that is "less exciting or scary" than crypto

In a recent tweet, Markus opines on what investment assets can be "not very exciting or scary," while crypto is both. He has also named a thing that signifies the moment when investors are getting overexposed to any cryptocurrency.

He tweeted that such a "good sign" of getting overexposed is when you start to "feel emotional about the wildly speculative price of any cryptocurrency."

As an alternative way of investment to crypto, for those who prefer something "less exciting and scary" than crypto, Markus suggested SPY or high yield interest rates.

DOGE co-founder does not invest in crypto but still has some left

As for Markus, in his earlier tweets, he stated several times that he stopped investing in crypto almost immediately after Dogecoin was launched. However, he still has some crypto left from those times and from tips.

In December last year, Markus shared that he had to sell part of his Ethereum stash to pay taxes for 2022 and he was driven to sell at a loss. He has recently compared investing in crypto with investing in mental illnesses. As for NFTs, Markus tweeted that those who invest in them are even more mentally ill than those who pick crypto.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

