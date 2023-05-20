Dogecoin Creator Names Investments That Are ‘Less Exciting and Scary’ Than Crypto

Prominent figure in crypto space named 'good sign' when you are overexposed to cryptocurrencies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

IT engineer Billy Markus, who built the original meme coin DOGE together with Jackson Palmer back in 2013 as a joke on Bitcoin, has become an influencer not only in the crypto space by now, while Palmer prefers to stay away from exposing himself on Twitter.

Markus is known on Twitter as "Shibetoshi Nakamoto."

Investment that is "less exciting or scary" than crypto

In a recent tweet, Markus opines on what investment assets can be "not very exciting or scary," while crypto is both. He has also named a thing that signifies the moment when investors are getting overexposed to any cryptocurrency.

if you feel emotional about the wildly speculative price of any cryptocurrency, that's a good sign that you are overexposed — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 19, 2023

He tweeted that such a "good sign" of getting overexposed is when you start to "feel emotional about the wildly speculative price of any cryptocurrency."

As an alternative way of investment to crypto, for those who prefer something "less exciting and scary" than crypto, Markus suggested SPY or high yield interest rates.

buy boring stuff like SPY or put your money in a high yield interest rate account and it's not very exciting or scary — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 19, 2023

DOGE co-founder does not invest in crypto but still has some left

As for Markus, in his earlier tweets, he stated several times that he stopped investing in crypto almost immediately after Dogecoin was launched. However, he still has some crypto left from those times and from tips.

In December last year, Markus shared that he had to sell part of his Ethereum stash to pay taxes for 2022 and he was driven to sell at a loss. He has recently compared investing in crypto with investing in mental illnesses. As for NFTs, Markus tweeted that those who invest in them are even more mentally ill than those who pick crypto.