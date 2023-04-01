DOGE Co-Founder Reveals How Much Dogecoin He Owns

Co-creator of famous meme token has made it clear how much DOGE he holds and where his current role in Dogecoin development lies

Billy Markus, one of the two founders of the original meme coin DOGE, launched in 2013, has taken to Twitter to post a reminder to say whether he has any role in Dogecoin development now and also to share how much DOGE he owns.

Billy Markus and Dogecoin

He seems to be annoyed with frequently asked questions on these topics, so he decided to clarify these once and for all.

Billy Markus tweeted that he has not been working on Dogecoin for nine years now. He stressed a few other things: He does not have any affiliation with DOGE at the moment; in his tweets, Markus does not speak on behalf of the Dogecoin team.

Besides, the co-founder of the meme cryptocurrency admitted that he owns "very little Dogecoin."

Markus urged the Dogecoin community to stop telling him that he should represent DOGE. The only person he will ever represent is himself so far, according to the tweet.

just another reminder that



- i don't work on dogecoin, i haven't for literally 9 years

- i don't have any affiliation with dogecoin

- i don't speak for dogecoin

- i own very little dogecoin



don't tell me how i should represent doge. i don't, at all. i just represent me. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 31, 2023

Burger King flirts with DOGE

As covered by U.Today earlier, Burger King fast food chain in Paris began accepting Bitcoin. Responding to that, the official account of Burger King U.K. tweeted: "We need Doge."

This brought a wave of surprised and delighted comments from the DOGE community, who, apparently, interpreted it as a sign of support for the meme coin. Some even stated they would gladly pay for a meal at Burger King in DOGE.