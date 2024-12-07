Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Dogecoin Contributor Makes Call to Solana Top Wallet, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin has risen 5% in today's trading session
    Sat, 7/12/2024 - 14:01
    Dogecoin Contributor Makes Call to Solana Top Wallet, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a seemingly direct appeal, Mishaboar, a prominent Dogecoin community member, has called on Phantom, a popular Solana wallet, to add support for Dogecoin.

    Advertisement

    In a message shared on social media platform X, Mishaboar tagged Phantom and praised its ease of use while making his case for Dogecoin integration: "Hey Phantom, I enjoy using your wallet. It would be really cool if you could add support for Dogecoin. And since you are already supporting Bitcoin — it should not be too difficult. Let me know."

    Dogecoin, originally created as a joke, has evolved into a widely used cryptocurrency with a strong community. Mishaboar highlighted the importance of having as many user-friendly options as possible for Dogecoin. He added, "Dogecoin is meant to be used as a currency. We need as many user-friendly options as possible."

    Advertisement

    Mishaboar praised the Phantom wallet's simplicity, especially for new users, stating, "I used Phantom with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, and it's just so easy to use also for newbies."

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Constitution Finally Accepted: What to Know
    Key Driver for Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow
    Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Comeback: What's Next? Did Bitcoin (BTC) Reach Top? Solana (SOL) Finally Breaks Downtrend
    Yellen Says Crypto Poses Risk to Financial System

    Related
    Dogecoin Community Member Issues Vital Warning, What's Happening?
    Fri, 04/26/2024 - 16:10
    Dogecoin Community Member Issues Vital Warning, What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Phantom, originally designed for the Solana ecosystem, has expanded its support to include other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and most recently Sui network.

    Dogecoin jumps 5%

    Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO and self-proclaimed Doge father, is tweeting once again about Dogecoin, sharing multiple DOGE-related posts in the last 24 hours. Musk tweeted "Doge and Minidoge" to an image of himself and Lil X, referring to him as the "dogefather" and Lil X as the "dogeson."

    Dogecoin has turned 11 years old. It was founded on Dec. 6, 2013, by software programmers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    Fri, 12/06/2024 - 13:36
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    To commemorate its 11th anniversary, the crypto community, led by the official Dogecoin X handle, has flocked to social media to celebrate the original meme coin. Musk also commented in response to one of such celebratory posts.

    Dogecoin's price has risen 4.62% in the last 24 hours to $0.449.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 13:41
    Cardano Constitution Finally Accepted: What to Know
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 13:07
    SHIB Top Developer Calls on MetaMask for Major Shibarium Fixes
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Contributor Makes Call to Solana Top Wallet, Here's Why
    Cardano Constitution Finally Accepted: What to Know
    SHIB Top Developer Calls on MetaMask for Major Shibarium Fixes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD