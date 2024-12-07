Dogecoin Contributor Makes Call to Solana Top Wallet, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a seemingly direct appeal, Mishaboar, a prominent Dogecoin community member, has called on Phantom, a popular Solana wallet, to add support for Dogecoin.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Mishaboar tagged Phantom and praised its ease of use while making his case for Dogecoin integration: "Hey Phantom, I enjoy using your wallet. It would be really cool if you could add support for Dogecoin. And since you are already supporting Bitcoin — it should not be too difficult. Let me know."

Dogecoin, originally created as a joke, has evolved into a widely used cryptocurrency with a strong community. Mishaboar highlighted the importance of having as many user-friendly options as possible for Dogecoin. He added, "Dogecoin is meant to be used as a currency. We need as many user-friendly options as possible."

Mishaboar praised the Phantom wallet's simplicity, especially for new users, stating, "I used Phantom with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, and it's just so easy to use also for newbies."

Phantom, originally designed for the Solana ecosystem, has expanded its support to include other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and most recently Sui network.

Dogecoin jumps 5%

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO and self-proclaimed Doge father, is tweeting once again about Dogecoin, sharing multiple DOGE-related posts in the last 24 hours. Musk tweeted "Doge and Minidoge" to an image of himself and Lil X, referring to him as the "dogefather" and Lil X as the "dogeson."

Dogecoin has turned 11 years old. It was founded on Dec. 6, 2013, by software programmers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

To commemorate its 11th anniversary, the crypto community, led by the official Dogecoin X handle, has flocked to social media to celebrate the original meme coin. Musk also commented in response to one of such celebratory posts.

Dogecoin's price has risen 4.62% in the last 24 hours to $0.449.