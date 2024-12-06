Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin was created on December 6, 2013
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 13:36
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has turned 11 years old. Dogecoin was created on Dec. 6, 2013, by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. What started as a joke 11 years ago has since grown into a significant player in the crypto space, capturing the hearts of many with its fun and friendly approach.

    Advertisement

    To mark its 11th anniversary, the crypto community, led by the official Dogecoin X handle, has taken to social media to share celebrations for the original meme coin.

    A highlight of this year was the passing of Kabosu, the dog behind the "doge" meme, who died in May this year. The Japanese Shiba Inu inspired a generation of online jokes and became the symbol of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    As the first parody coin celebrates its 11th anniversary, it remains one of the top cryptocurrencies in terms of market valuation. Dogecoin is now the seventh largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    Ripple CEO Sends ‘Huge Congrats’ to Newly Appointed US ‘Crypto Czar’
    22,018,660 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Make or Break Point: Key Level to Watch
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 15:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Make or Break Point: Key Level to Watch
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Dogecoin has been on the rise since September, boosted by the bullish sentiment on the market that saw Bitcoin surpass the $100,000 mark; its rise in recent months was also partly fueled by Elon Musk's tweets about D.O.G.E., which stands for the Department of Governmental Efficiency.

    Dogecoin closed November higher, up 161%; in the last 24 hours, it fell 4.61% to $0.426. However, it remains 3% higher weekly. Dogecoin reached a three-year high of $0.48 in late November before slightly subsiding.

    What's next for Dogecoin development?

    The Dogecoin Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has been building open-source projects for the Dogecoin ecosystem, and its aim since 2021 has been to increase the adoption of Dogecoin as a useful currency for everyday payments, as well as to investigate ways to make Dogecoin more scalable and efficient as a global means of exchange for all humanity.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Responds as DOGE, BTC Skyrocket
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 11:01
    Dogecoin Founder Responds as DOGE, BTC Skyrocket
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Going into 2025, the Dogecoin Foundation hopes to continue its open-source work through the new Dogebox Decentralized Infrastructure System, which is the culmination of many projects' development and the vehicle it envisions for onboarding the first million grass-roots retailers to accept Dogecoin as a direct payment layer.

    Dogebox will enable small businesses to self-host and self-custody their own online stores as well as build integrations with existing systems.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 13:16
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 12:48
    Ripple CEO Sends ‘Huge Congrats’ to Newly Appointed US ‘Crypto Czar’
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Metaplex Protocol Achieves Record-Breaking Protocol Fees in November 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    Ripple CEO Sends ‘Huge Congrats’ to Newly Appointed US ‘Crypto Czar’
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD