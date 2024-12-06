Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has turned 11 years old. Dogecoin was created on Dec. 6, 2013, by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. What started as a joke 11 years ago has since grown into a significant player in the crypto space, capturing the hearts of many with its fun and friendly approach.

To mark its 11th anniversary, the crypto community, led by the official Dogecoin X handle, has taken to social media to share celebrations for the original meme coin.

A highlight of this year was the passing of Kabosu, the dog behind the "doge" meme, who died in May this year. The Japanese Shiba Inu inspired a generation of online jokes and became the symbol of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

As the first parody coin celebrates its 11th anniversary, it remains one of the top cryptocurrencies in terms of market valuation. Dogecoin is now the seventh largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin has been on the rise since September, boosted by the bullish sentiment on the market that saw Bitcoin surpass the $100,000 mark; its rise in recent months was also partly fueled by Elon Musk's tweets about D.O.G.E., which stands for the Department of Governmental Efficiency.

Dogecoin closed November higher, up 161%; in the last 24 hours, it fell 4.61% to $0.426. However, it remains 3% higher weekly. Dogecoin reached a three-year high of $0.48 in late November before slightly subsiding.

What's next for Dogecoin development?

The Dogecoin Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has been building open-source projects for the Dogecoin ecosystem, and its aim since 2021 has been to increase the adoption of Dogecoin as a useful currency for everyday payments, as well as to investigate ways to make Dogecoin more scalable and efficient as a global means of exchange for all humanity.

Going into 2025, the Dogecoin Foundation hopes to continue its open-source work through the new Dogebox Decentralized Infrastructure System, which is the culmination of many projects' development and the vehicle it envisions for onboarding the first million grass-roots retailers to accept Dogecoin as a direct payment layer.

Dogebox will enable small businesses to self-host and self-custody their own online stores as well as build integrations with existing systems.