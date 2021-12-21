Dogecoin and Shiba Inu-Led Meme Economy Sees Sharp Rise in 24-Hour Trading Volume

News
Tue, 12/21/2021 - 14:55
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Trading volumes for DOGE and SHIB-led meme token spike with renewed interest
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu-Led Meme Economy Sees Sharp Rise in 24-Hour Trading Volume
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu-led meme economy has seen a sharp rise in trading volumes over 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, trading volumes for the meme sector have risen by 71.99% in comparison to that of DeFi's 16.87% and Metaverse's 21.06%.

CoinMarketCap Meme Tokens
Source: CoinMarketCap Meme Tokens

This may suggest that more traders are turning to meme tokens to seek out gains as the crypto market rebounds. This may also signify that investors still have faith in the meme cycle, despite flat price action reported for several tokens.

Generally, a spike in trading volume might imply that more holders are currently shifting their coins around. This kind of trend could prompt large price swings as traders are useful in sustaining such moves.

The whale surveillance website WhaleStats reports that Dogecoin has become a top hit among 1,000 Binance smart chain whales.

U.Today also reported Shiba Inu as the most traded and biggest hodling token among the top 1,000 ETH wallets, according to WhaleStats. As seen on CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin is up 4.98% at $0.17, while Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00003193, up 11.98% in the last 24 hours.

Meme economy

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu inspired a great number of dog-themed asset coins in 2021 as there are now several meme tokens floating in the crypto space. Despite this, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are leading the meme token economy presently valued at $41.4 billion, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Dogecoin is currently the largest meme token in terms of market capitalization presently valued at $22.6 billion. Shiba Inu's market capitalization stands at $17.6 billion to rank second largest. Dogelon Mars (ELON) has become the third-largest meme with a crypto market valuation of $637 million.

#Dogecoin News #SHIB News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu Now Supported by NiceHash's Exchange
12/21/2021 - 20:19
Shiba Inu Now Supported by NiceHash's Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Avalanche (AVAX) Starts Trading on Kraken as Price Soars 10%
12/21/2021 - 19:02
Avalanche (AVAX) Starts Trading on Kraken as Price Soars 10%
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SAFLE Token Goes Live on QuickSwap Against USDT, MATIC
12/21/2021 - 16:35
SAFLE Token Goes Live on QuickSwap Against USDT, MATIC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov