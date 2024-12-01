Advertisement
AD

    DOGE Santa Rally Incoming? Dogecoin Price Patterns Point to Bullish December

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) price history hints at Santa rally, here's what to expect for meme coin in December
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 14:21
    DOGE Santa Rally Incoming? Dogecoin Price Patterns Point to Bullish December
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the popular meme coin, could be in for a holiday boost if historical patterns match investor expectations. The phenomenon known as the "Santa Claus rally," a seasonal rise in financial markets and asset prices during the last five trading days of December and the first two days of January, is attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market as the riskiest and most potentially lucrative.

    Advertisement

    While typically associated with stocks, this pattern could also affect DOGE, especially given its unique December price history.

    Historically, such rallies have occurred 76% of the time, significantly outperforming the average market movement. Although rooted in traditional financial markets, cryptocurrency traders often look to such patterns for potential parallels.

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Santa Rally Incoming? Dogecoin Price Patterns Point to Bullish December
    Top Trader Brandt Claims Bitcoin Will Disappoint Younger Investors
    Ripple Unleashes 1 Billion XRP Amid Historical XRP Price Breakout
    Key Reminder for Wikipedia to Buy Bitcoin Issued by Samson Mow

    Dogecoin's December performance over the past decade presents a mixed picture, but offers hope for bullish sentiment this year.

    Advertisement

    DOGE's December

    For example, CryptoRank data shows instances of dramatic gains, such as a staggering 337.5% gain in December 2017, as well as more moderate rallies, such as 32.4% in 2020 and 7.87% in 2018. Notably, last year brought modest growth for Dogecoin, with a 7.01% increase. However, negative years are also common, with December 2022 marking a sharp 34.7% decline.

    Article image
    DOGE Price History by CryptoRank

    All eyes are on whether Dogecoin can continue its upward trajectory as December unfolds. While a Santa Claus rally is not guaranteed, the combination of historical trends and modest early month gains positions DOGE as a cryptocurrency to watch this holiday season.

    Related
    SHIB vs DOGE: Shiba Inu Closes Gap With 20% Price Explosion
    Sun, 12/01/2024 - 13:44
    SHIB vs DOGE: Shiba Inu Closes Gap With 20% Price Explosion
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The performance of the major meme coin in November is also something to keep in mind, as DOGE posted a 161.5% gain. Its all-time high is still 75% higher, with its price figure currently staying at $0.42. But if this is really something impossible for Dogecoin, it does not seem so.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 1, 2024 - 13:44
    SHIB vs DOGE: Shiba Inu Closes Gap With 20% Price Explosion
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 1, 2024 - 13:23
    MicroStrategy's Saylor: '60 Public Companies Can Issue Equity to Buy Bitcoin'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Unveils the “X Plan” with Exclusive Whitelist Mechanism to Redefine Listing Strategies
    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Santa Rally Incoming? Dogecoin Price Patterns Point to Bullish December
    SHIB vs DOGE: Shiba Inu Closes Gap With 20% Price Explosion
    MicroStrategy's Saylor: '60 Public Companies Can Issue Equity to Buy Bitcoin'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD