    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?

    Dan Burgin
    DOGE bulls strap in, what's next for Dogecoin price?
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 10:55
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?
    Dogecoin, one of the biggest crypto winners this month, has shown a 76.71% spike in trading volume, according to CoinGlass data.

    Dogecoin momentum is supported by massive whale activity. Recently, Whale Alert reported a $120 million DOGE transfer to an unknown wallet.

    The DOGE price has shown remarkable 150% growth in November. DOGE monthly returns have reached 167% in this month.

    Dogecoin price prediction

    Veteran trader Brandt has recently shared his view on the future of the DOGE price.

    According to Brandt, Dogecoin's chart shows an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, which could mean that it is going back to its all-time high near $0.73.

    The DOGE price could also be forming an "upsloping flag," a technical pattern often associated with continuation trends. If the flag is completed, it could mean a price target of around $0.66, which would fit with the ongoing bullish momentum.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently experienced significant bullish momentum, highlighted by a golden cross — a technical pattern where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average.

    Historically, this formation signals strong upward trends and has often preceded major price rallies. DOGE's price has surged, breaking through resistance levels at $0.22 and $0.30, with rising trading volumes further validating this momentum.

    Peter Brandt noted DOGE’s adherence to classical charting principles. He highlighted a similarity between its current price action and a pattern observed in 2020, where a sideways accumulation phase evolved into an inverse head-and-shoulders formation.

    This same pattern in 2024 has contributed to DOGE’s massive 190% rally. Brandt's analysis underscores the technical strength behind Dogecoin's recent performance, suggesting the potential for sustained bullish trends.

    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

