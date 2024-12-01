Advertisement
    SHIB vs DOGE: Shiba Inu Closes Gap With 20% Price Explosion

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) catches up with Dogecoin (DOGE) in epic 20% pump
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 13:44
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After the explosive price performance of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) today, its price started to look much more attractive not only against the USD, but also against its main rival Dogecoin (DOGE).

    Today, SHIB finally broke above the $0.00003 mark, which is an important point for the cryptocurrency, and shows a 16% gain over the course of the day. Interestingly, the Shiba Inu token price pump did not occur in line with the broader crypto market and not even in conjunction with the meme cryptocurrency segment, but rather on its own.

    Even DOGE, which has been leading the meme coin segment in recent weeks, is having a quiet Sunday on the price chart.

    Article image
    SHIB and DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As a result, the price ratio of SHIB to Dogecoin reached 0.0000733 DOGE, which is the highest since the first decade of November. This fall, the Shiba Inu token experienced a painful 68.36% drop in value against DOGE, and today's result may revive the rivalry narrative between these two meme coin giants.

    SHIB's all-time high remains at 0.00029 DOGE, and the last time the token approached this mark was in March, when the Shiba Inu token soared 400% in just a few weeks. For now, it was more Dogecoin's time to shine, but SHIB's recent pump raises the idea of a catch-up play.

    If this is indeed the case, market participants will see in the coming days. But as there is still room for over 200% growth for SHIB against DOGE, it is definitely something to keep an eye on. Especially considering that the market has already seen the Shiba Inu token rally this year.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

