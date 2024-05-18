Advertisement
    DOGE Price Soars 4.45% With 120 Million Dogecoin Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin price has reacted to massive amount of OG meme coins transferred to popular trading platform
    Sat, 18/05/2024 - 8:13
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Data provided by the popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert shows that slightly more than 10 hours ago, a hefty amount of the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) was sent to a major trading platform Robinhood.

    It coincided with the DOGE price printing a rise of almost 5%.

    Mysterious whale sends DOGE to Robinhood

    The aforementioned source spread the word about a staggering 120,000,000 DOGE getting transferred to the renowned investment platform Robinhood. This amount of the OG meme cryptocurrency was valued at $18,555,179 at the time of the transfer more than 10 hours ago.

    Over the past day, this wallet has seen massive outflows of 48,279,298, 150,000,000, 118,279,297 and 190,000,006 DOGE chunks, apart from the above-mentioned 120 million. That totaled 506.4 million Dogecoin worth $71.1 million.

    Aside from that, two big DOGE transfers were made to this wallet on May 16 and 17 — 118,279,297, 188,279,303 Dogecoin. That comprises 306.4 million coins evaluated at $47.5 million.

    This surge in activity on this blockchain address was noticed after a week’s pause — the previous transaction was made on May 9. At the time of this writing, this mysterious cryptocurrency whale holds 1,602,284,863 DOGE, according to data provided by Blockchair. That is the equivalent of $248,626,542.

    Dogecoin price shows bullish reaction

    The aforesaid transaction coincided with a substantial Dogecoin price increase as the meme coin added 4.45%, reaching the $0.15676 level. This was not a linear rise but rather a curve that made three rises and two declines.

    The price surge was followed by a marginal rebound, pushing DOGE to the $0.15438 mark, where the meme cryptocurrency is changing hands as of this writing.

    DOGE founder makes gloomy AI prediction

    One of the two Dogecoin founders, Billy Markus, known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on the X app (formerly Twitter) has published a negative AI outlook on his account. This, however, seems to be rather a post of irony than an actual prediction — Markus referred to the classic Matrix movie, where Neo awakens in the capsule outside the virtual illusion and sees that humans in reality are being grown by machines.

    “How long do y’all think we have until AI takes over humanity?” Markus tweeted, addressing his 2.1 million followers. Markus is known for his ironic views on the crypto and tech spaces.

    #Dogecoin #Robinhood #Dogecoin co-founder
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
