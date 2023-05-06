DOGE Price Analysis for May 6

Original U.Today article

For how long will correction of DOGE last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The coins have not decided which way to go as some of them keep rising while others have returned to the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.87% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite the decline, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the recently formed support level at $0.077. If closure happens far from it, the bounce back may continue to the $0.0785 mark tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is the opposite as the rate is slowly approaching the support at $0.07620. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the accumulated energy since the end of April can be enough for a sharp drop to the $0.072-$0.074 zone.

Image by TradingView

A neutral situation is on the weekly chart as the rate is far from the key levels. However, if the drop continues to the $0.07 mark and closes below it, the bearish midterm trend might return to the market. Overall, it can lead to a fall to the $0.055 area by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07796 at press time.