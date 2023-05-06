Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for May 6

Sat, 05/06/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
For how long will correction of DOGE last?
The coins have not decided which way to go as some of them keep rising while others have returned to the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.87% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the decline, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the recently formed support level at $0.077. If closure happens far from it, the bounce back may continue to the $0.0785 mark tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the situation is the opposite as the rate is slowly approaching the support at $0.07620. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the accumulated energy since the end of April can be enough for a sharp drop to the $0.072-$0.074 zone.

A neutral situation is on the weekly chart as the rate is far from the key levels. However, if the drop continues to the $0.07 mark and closes below it, the bearish midterm trend might return to the market. Overall, it can lead to a fall to the $0.055 area by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07796 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

