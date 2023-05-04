DOGE Price Analysis for May 4

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sellers have failed to dominate for long, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the local time frame, the rate of DOGE is looking more bearish than bullish as the price is near the support level at $0.07795. If the bar closure happens near it, the breakout may lead to a further drop to the $0.0775 zone.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has continued to drop after the failed attempt to fix above the $0.08 zone.

In this case, there is a high possibility of seeing a decline to the support level at $0.07480. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-May.

Image by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A bit more positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart, as the rate of DOGE has not decided yet which way to go. Respectively, the ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.075-$0.085 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07819 at press time.