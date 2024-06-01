Advertisement
AD

    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin seems to be in a position to stage a massive price rise, according to an analytics report
    Sat, 1/06/2024 - 8:10
    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez (known on the X social media platform under the @ali_charts alias) believes that the original meme coin DOGE has high chances of printing an astounding price surge.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin may skyrocket by a whopping 200% as it happened in February, the analyst tweeted, since just like back then, market sentiment for this meme cryptocurrency is quite bearish.

    DOGE soared to a $0.18 in early March, following the rise of Bitcoin when slightly more than a month passed after the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    As if watching this metric too, whales have started moving massive amounts of Dogecoin. A lot of these transactions are marked as purchases.

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric
    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric
    XRP Reversal Could Be Closer Than You Think, Crucial Solana (SOL) Support Level Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge
    Ripple CEO Lambasts Dogecoin
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to US Macro Data

    Related
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 11:48
    4 Trillion SHIB Hit Exchanges in Past 2 Weeks, Triggering SHIB Price Crash
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Roughly 1.5 billion DOGE on the move

    The same analyst Ali Martinez tweeted yesterday that Dogecoin whales have accumulated more than 700 million Dogecoin within the last three days, sharing a chart to confirm that. This amount of meme coins is evaluated at approximately $112 million.

    Aside from that, popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert spotted massive amounts of Dogecoin getting transferred – four transactions show that roughly 1.5 billion DOGE have exchanged hands anonymously over the past two days.

    The above-mentioned data source detected that within the last 48 hours 420,696,969, 970,000,000, and 499,420,696 DOGE were transferred between anonymous whales. 90,000,000 DOGE were withdrawn from the popular Robinhood crypto exchange to an unknown blockchain address. These 1.579 billion Dogecoin are valued at $251,410,009 at the time of this writing.

    At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.15887. It has managed to rise by 2.89% after dropping 4.25% overnight.

    #Dogecoin #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image XRP Reversal Could Be Closer Than You Think, Crucial Solana (SOL) Support Level Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge
    Jun 01, 2024 - 08:04
    XRP Reversal Could Be Closer Than You Think, Crucial Solana (SOL) Support Level Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Pepe Feels Lonely in Green as Crypto Market Experiences Pullback
    Jun 01, 2024 - 08:04
    Pepe Feels Lonely in Green as Crypto Market Experiences Pullback
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ripple CEO Lambasts Dogecoin
    Jun 01, 2024 - 08:04
    Ripple CEO Lambasts Dogecoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric
    XRP Reversal Could Be Closer Than You Think, Crucial Solana (SOL) Support Level Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge
    Pepe Feels Lonely in Green as Crypto Market Experiences Pullback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD