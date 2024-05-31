Advertisement
    4 Trillion SHIB Hit Exchanges in Past 2 Weeks Triggering SHIB Price Crash

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Trillions of Shiba Inu have been sent to cryptocurrency trading platforms while SHIB surged to its recent peak and then staged a rollback
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 11:48
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Popular cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez has published data which shows that whales have transferred an astonishing amount of popular meme coin SHIB to crypto trading platforms.

    Whales move trillions of SHIB to sell

    According to the chart shared by the analyst, between May 14 and May 29, the overall supply of Shiba Inu on cryptocurrency exchanges increased from approximately 144 trillion to more than 147.5 trillion coins.

    This means that more than four trillion SHIB was transacted to crypto exchanges. That is the equivalent of roughly $103 million.

    May 29 was the day when the Shiba Inu price skyrocketed to the $0.000029 peak – a surge of 21% within just a few days. This price spike was followed by a 12.16% decrease after that likely caused by the massive sell. At the time of this writing, the second most popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002584.

    This price pullback came in two falls. The first one took SHIB down by 8.8% with a further attempt to rebound. Then, however, happened the second price crash, which pushed the SHIB price 10.10% down.

    SHIB burns soar 347%, millions of coins scorched

    Shibburn platform that tracks Shiba Inu burn transactions has revealed that since last morning, the SHIB community has managed to remove a large number of meme coins from the overall circulation in the market.

    In total, 9,846,020 SHIB has been driven to the dead-end blockchain addresses in thirteen transactions. The three largest burn transfers carried 2,915,754, 2,000,000, and 1,500,000 Shiba Inu meme coins.

    Related
    Wed, 05/29/2024 - 07:58
    Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Issues Bullish SHIB Message As SHIB Jumps 19.3%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Three years since Vitalik Buterin burned 410 trillion SHIB

    May of 2024 marks a three-year anniversary of the significant SHIB burn conducted by Ethereum cofounder and frontman Vitalik Buterin in 2021. Back then, less than a year after the initial release of SHIB to the market, the meme coin’s mysterious founder Ryoshi gifted half of the quadrillion SHIB supply to Vitalik.

    What Buterin then did surprised the SHIB community – since he did not believe in the coin’s future, he burned most of the gifted coins – 410 trillion of them. He sent the remaining 90 trillion to an India-based crypto charity that helped to fight the consequences of the pandemic in the vastly-populated country.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency exchange #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
