lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

DOGE Daily Circulation Decreases by 90%, Here Are Main Reasons

News
Sat, 10/30/2021 - 14:30
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Doge traders have calmed down after prices skyrocketed by more than 40%
DOGE Daily Circulation Decreases by 90%, Here Are Main Reasons
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the Blockchair on-chain data service, Dogecoin's daily circulation has dropped significantly after reaching a three-month high previously, on Oct. 29. The main reason may be the memecoin's price action.

woj
woj

High network activity was followed by large volumes on the market, including a 43% price increase. Right after reaching an almost three-month high, Doge retraced by almost 12% and then only moved down by 5%.

Related
Valkyrie Gives Up on Leveraged Bitcoin Futures ETF

With high volatility hitting the markets, more traders and investors begin to move their digital assets from exchange wallets to personal ones and vice versa. With the price stabilizing and volatility continuously decreasing, market participants tend to "leave" their funds on exchanges or wallets, without moving them, which then causes a decrease in daily circulation.

Doge price
Source: TradingView.com 

The large movements on the market are quite often correlated with the value growth of digital assets. Since daily circulation is measured in volume, rather than in the number of transactions, whenever whale-tier wallets move their assets, the market should expect an increase in volatility.

At press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.28 with a 1.4% loss. Previous volume numbers have now recovered back to an average of 1.5 billion on Binance.

#Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image DOGE, ETH and SHIB Price Analysis for October 30
10/30/2021 - 15:39
DOGE, ETH and SHIB Price Analysis for October 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Tron CEO Justin Sun Withdraws $4.2 Billion from Aave, Colin Wu Explains Why
10/30/2021 - 15:02
Tron CEO Justin Sun Withdraws $4.2 Billion from Aave, Colin Wu Explains Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image SCAM ALERT: DeFi Investors Targeted by Dangerous Malware
10/30/2021 - 14:51
SCAM ALERT: DeFi Investors Targeted by Dangerous Malware
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov