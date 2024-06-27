DOGE Community Opens Hot “Dogecoin or Bitcoin” Debate, Here's Surprising Twist

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

X user @cb_doge, who calls himself “DogeDesigner” and whose bio says that he is a UX/UI & graphic designer at Dogecoin & MyDoge wallet, has once again recently published a poll to pick his followers’ opinions on whether “Dogecoin > Bitcoin” or not.

This statement provoked a massive wave of comments where the opinions split – some supported DogeDesigner’s statement, while others “voted” for Bitcoin.

Roughly ten days ago, @cb_doge published a similar tweet and it got the attention of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus known on the X platform as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto.” Markus then clearly expressed his take on this point. He tweeted: “i would rather have 1 bitcoin than 1 dogecoin tbh.”

In November last year the Dogecoin founder revealed his net worth as he commented on an article claiming that he is worth approximately $5 million. Markus stated that his “net worth” is well under $1 million and if he indeed possessed the above-mentioned sum of money on his bank account, he would have been much more relaxed about money.

Markus does not even hold a lot of Bitcoin or Dogecoin, according to his tweets that were published later. As for Bitcoin, his holdings comprise just 0.006 BTC.