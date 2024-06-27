Advertisement
    DOGE Community Opens Hot “Dogecoin or Bitcoin” Debate, Here's Surprising Twist

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin team insider initiated a heated discussion as to whether Dogecoin is “bigger” than Bitcoin or not
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 16:02
    X user @cb_doge, who calls himself “DogeDesigner” and whose bio says that he is a UX/UI & graphic designer at Dogecoin & MyDoge wallet, has once again recently published a poll to pick his followers’ opinions on whether “Dogecoin > Bitcoin” or not.

    This statement provoked a massive wave of comments where the opinions split – some supported DogeDesigner’s statement, while others “voted” for Bitcoin.

    Roughly ten days ago, @cb_doge published a similar tweet and it got the attention of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus known on the X platform as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto.” Markus then clearly expressed his take on this point. He tweeted: “i would rather have 1 bitcoin than 1 dogecoin tbh.”

    In November last year the Dogecoin founder revealed his net worth as he commented on an article claiming that he is worth approximately $5 million. Markus stated that his “net worth” is well under $1 million and if he indeed possessed the above-mentioned sum of money on his bank account, he would have been much more relaxed about money.

    Markus does not even hold a lot of Bitcoin or Dogecoin, according to his tweets that were published later. As for Bitcoin, his holdings comprise just 0.006 BTC.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
