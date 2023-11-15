DOGE Founder Reveals His Actual Net Worth — You’ll Be Surprised

Billy Markus, who created the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has taken to the X platform (formerly know as Twitter) to comment on a media article about his net worth as of 2023.

In his typical ironic manner, Markus (known on the X app as Shibetoshi Nakamoto) criticized that publication and stated that his actual net worth is much less than the figure mentioned by the undisclosed media.

Does Markus indeed have $5 million? Here's his comment

The article published by Techiegamers stated that as of this year, Markus is worth $5 million. Markus commented on that, saying that if he did have those $5 million, he would be "way more chill about money."

Billy Markus revealed that, contrary to what the article says, he has a lot less than $1 million and jokingly added that he has "a very large interest in making money."

it’s hilarious that this is one of the first articles about me on the internet as my net worth is well under a million dollars and i have a very large interest in making money 🤣



if i did have 5 million dollars tho, i would be wayyyyyy more chill about money pic.twitter.com/0xGqhLWWnk — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 14, 2023

According to Markus's earlier tweets, he loves his job, which is likely to be related to software engineering, and he would not swap it for a position on the X app's team working for Elon Musk, despite the fact that they are on friendly terms, communicating mostly via tweets.

As reported earlier, in 2021, as the DOGE price plunged by around 90% from its all-time high of $0.7376, reached in May of that year, and this caused Markus to face major financial losses.

Billy Markus sells some of his Ethereum

Markus is an active X app user, who now has 2.1 million followers and is using the Subscription feature on the X platform integrated by Elon Musk, which allows content creators to charge a monthly fee from subscribers for additional content. Besides, Markus also uses the Monetization feature that entitles him to a share of X app's profits from advertising.

At the start of this year, Markus was even forced to sell some of his Ethereum to pay taxes for 2022. In an ironic twist of fate, the second largest crypto went up right after that sale, so Markus sold his ETH for a much lower amount of fiat than he could have.

In one of his recent posts on X, he revealed that he likes Bitcoin and Ethereum as assets and hates all ERC-20 tokens. He quit his DOGE project several months after it was launched in 2013, and since then, he has not been investing in crypto, apart from buying some Ether. He has never mentioned holding Bitcoin or other crypto in his tweets.

Despite his fame and influence within the crypto community, Markus prefers to avoid publicity and communicate with crypto fans only via social media.