Dogecoin Founder Reveals His Bitcoin Holdings

article image
Yuri Molchan
One of the Dogecoin creators has revealed how much Bitcoin he holds and what he will do if BTC hits $100,000 after all
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 8:10
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, one of the two creators of the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin has unveiled how much Bitcoin he holds in a recent tweet. He also jokingly stated what he will do if the world’s flagship cryptocurrency hits the much-anticipated $100,000 price mark.

On Twitter/X and other social media, Markus goes by the alias “Shibetoshi Nakamoto.”

Here's how much Bitcoin Markus holds

In a tweet published on Valentine’s Day, the creator of the code for Dogecoin, Billy Markus, said that he intends to do if Bitcoin eventually hits $100,000 – he will “celebrate by getting dinner at olive garden.”

As for his personal Bitcoin holdings, when asked about the size of those, Markus shared that information and it may seem a surprisingly small stash for a legend in the crypto world whom he is believed to be by many cryptocurrency fans – 0.006 BTC, his tweet says. This amount of Bitcoin is worth $311,21 at the time of this writing.

First rule of the crypto holders' club

Therefore, the Dogecoin creator cannot even fall into the category of whales who holds 1 Bitcoin. On the other hand, the first rule of any cryptocurrency holder is not to reveal one’s crypto holdings in public. The second rule of any cryptocurrency holder is – not to reveal one’s crypto holdings in public. The same goes for the third rule.

Billy Markus is known for his somewhat sceptical attitude to crypto trading and crypto investment. In his multiple tweets, he often says that he does not hold much crypto (and he does not like ERC20-based coins also). In several of his tweets, he revealed that he likes Bitcoin and has a bit of Dogecoin left since the early times of the project.

He also had to sell a little Ethereum a couple of years ago at a loss to pay his taxes. Markus quit Dogecoin soon after it was launched in December 2013 and has been getting DOGE since only via tips, according to one of his tweets.

He does not plan to join the Dogecoin Foundation that runs DOGE now and has no intention to create any other cryptocurrency. Per his confession, he likes his day job (which is likely to do with crypto coding).

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
