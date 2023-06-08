Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 8

Thu, 06/08/2023 - 16:28
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect local growth of top cryptocurrencies?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 8
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market has not decided yet which way to go as the rates of some coins are rising while others are falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is more bearish than bullish as the price has not bounced back far from the support level. From another point of view, BTC is above the vital $26,000 zone, which is a hope for buyers for a local correction.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for June 7

In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $26,000-$27,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,586 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the slight rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.55%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is accumulating power for a sharp move as the rate is in the middle of the channel. If the growth can continue to the $1,900 mark and fix above it, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $2,000 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,857 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 0.07% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

XRP is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as neither side has seized the initiative yet. However, if bulls can get to the $0.54 zone and fix above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the resistance at $0.55.

XRP is trading at $0.5242 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants to Represent Coinbase and Binance Customers: Details
06/09/2023 - 07:45
XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants to Represent Coinbase and Binance Customers: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Price Expected to Hit $50K in Slow Steady Increase: Analyst
06/09/2023 - 06:01
Bitcoin Price Expected to Hit $50K in Slow Steady Increase: Analyst
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Former SEC Chair Behind Ripple Lawsuit Blames Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Not Blockchain
06/08/2023 - 20:25
Former SEC Chair Behind Ripple Lawsuit Blames Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Not Blockchain
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya