DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 25

Sun, 12/25/2022 - 19:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect sharp moves by DOGE or SHIB soon?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 25
The market is trading sideways on the last day of the week.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.74% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, DOGE has not accumulated enough power for growth yet, even though the price is located closer to the resistance level than to the support.

Currently, the important level is $0.08, a breakout of which might be a prerequisite for a rise to the $0.084 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.07635 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has risen by 0.20% over the past 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the slight growth today, the price of SHIB has not moved anywhere over the last few days from the technical point of view. This statement is also confirmed by the low volume, which means that neither side is ready to seize the initiative yet. In this case, trading in the range of $0.00000820-$0.00000840 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000829 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

