DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 25

Can one expect sharp moves by DOGE or SHIB soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is trading sideways on the last day of the week.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.74% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, DOGE has not accumulated enough power for growth yet, even though the price is located closer to the resistance level than to the support.

Currently, the important level is $0.08, a breakout of which might be a prerequisite for a rise to the $0.084 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.07635 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has risen by 0.20% over the past 24 hours.

Despite the slight growth today, the price of SHIB has not moved anywhere over the last few days from the technical point of view. This statement is also confirmed by the low volume, which means that neither side is ready to seize the initiative yet. In this case, trading in the range of $0.00000820-$0.00000840 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000829 at press time.