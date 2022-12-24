XRP Price Analysis for December 24

Original U.Today article

How much does XRP need to get to $0.37?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception, rising by 0.36% over the past 24 hours.

Despite the slight rise, XRP is looking bearish on the local chart. The price is returning to the hourly support level at $0.3511. If the bar closes around it, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.35 zone by tomorrow.

The opposite situation is on the daily time frame, as the rate is located near the resistance level at $0.3570. However, it is too early to think about an upward move, as buyers need to fix the rate above the aforementioned level to seize the initiative. If that happens, the growth may last to the $0.37 mark.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is also more bullish than bearish. After the closed bearish candle, buyers are trying to seize the initiative. Currently, one should pay attention to $0.35, as closure above it could be a prerequisite for a move to the $0.37 zone. The volume is rising, which confirms bulls' power.

XRP is trading at $0.3519 at press time.