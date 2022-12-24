Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for December 24

Sat, 12/24/2022 - 15:00
Denys Serhiichuk
How much does XRP need to get to $0.37?
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
Bears are back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception, rising by 0.36% over the past 24 hours.

Despite the slight rise, XRP is looking bearish on the local chart. The price is returning to the hourly support level at $0.3511. If the bar closes around it, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.35 zone by tomorrow.

The opposite situation is on the daily time frame, as the rate is located near the resistance level at $0.3570. However, it is too early to think about an upward move, as buyers need to fix the rate above the aforementioned level to seize the initiative. If that happens, the growth may last to the $0.37 mark.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is also more bullish than bearish. After the closed bearish candle, buyers are trying to seize the initiative. Currently, one should pay attention to $0.35, as closure above it could be a prerequisite for a move to the $0.37 zone. The volume is rising, which confirms bulls' power.

XRP is trading at $0.3519 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

