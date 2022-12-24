Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for December 24

Original U.Today article

Does Solana (SOL) have enough power for reversal?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The prices of most cryptocurrencies are falling, however, there are some exceptions.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 4.44%.

On the hourly chart, Solana (SOL) has set the support at $11.07 and the resistance at $11.40. At the moment, the rate is close to the upper level, which means that bulls might have found the local bottom.

If nothing changes, a breakout of the resistance may lead to growth to the $11.60-$11.70 zone.

On the daily chart, there are no reversal signals yet. Traders should focus on the important level at $11, a breakout of which could cause a fall to the $10.80 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

On the weekly time frame, Solana (SOL) is ready to keep falling if the candle closes near or below the $11 mark. If that happens, the next stop where bulls may seize the initiative is the support at $9.10.

SOL is trading at $11.35 at press time.