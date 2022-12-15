Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 15

Thu, 12/15/2022 - 14:59
Can DOGE or SHIB withstand fall of other coins?
Bears remain stronger than bulls despite the slight bounce backs of some coins.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 3.80%.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE keeps falling from the $0.09 mark, slowly approaching the support level at $0.08471. If the closure happens near this mark, traders may see a sharp drop to the next vital zone of around $0.08.

DOGE is trading at $0.08718 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not an exception to the rule, going down by 2.70% over the last 24 hours.

Deaspite the fall, the price of SHIB keeps locating in a wide channel, between the support at $0.00000829 and the resistance at $0.00000967. At the moment, the rate is below the interim $0.000009 level, which means that bears are trying to seize the initiative. In this case, there is a high chance to see a further fall soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000887 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

