DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 15

Bears remain stronger than bulls despite the slight bounce backs of some coins.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 3.80%.
On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE keeps falling from the $0.09 mark, slowly approaching the support level at $0.08471. If the closure happens near this mark, traders may see a sharp drop to the next vital zone of around $0.08.
DOGE is trading at $0.08718 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is not an exception to the rule, going down by 2.70% over the last 24 hours.
Deaspite the fall, the price of SHIB keeps locating in a wide channel, between the support at $0.00000829 and the resistance at $0.00000967. At the moment, the rate is below the interim $0.000009 level, which means that bears are trying to seize the initiative. In this case, there is a high chance to see a further fall soon.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000887 at press time.