DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 15

Can DOGE or SHIB withstand fall of other coins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears remain stronger than bulls despite the slight bounce backs of some coins.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 3.80%.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE keeps falling from the $0.09 mark, slowly approaching the support level at $0.08471. If the closure happens near this mark, traders may see a sharp drop to the next vital zone of around $0.08.

DOGE is trading at $0.08718 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not an exception to the rule, going down by 2.70% over the last 24 hours.

Deaspite the fall, the price of SHIB keeps locating in a wide channel, between the support at $0.00000829 and the resistance at $0.00000967. At the moment, the rate is below the interim $0.000009 level, which means that bears are trying to seize the initiative. In this case, there is a high chance to see a further fall soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000887 at press time.