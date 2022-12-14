ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 14

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Only a few coins are in the green zone after yesterday's rise by the majority of the cryptocurrencies.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has not joined the list of rising coins, going down by 0.89%.

Cardano (ADA) keeps trading sideways on the daily chart as the rate is stuck in a wide channel, between the support at $0.2953 and the resistance at $0.3265.

It is too early to make any predictions; however, if bulls can get to the $0.32 zone, the possible impulse may continue to the $0.34 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3131 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is an exception to the rule, rising by 1.49%.

The price of Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the resistance level of $15. The price has been accumulating power in a wide range for more than a month, which means that the possible breakout of the resistance can push the rate to the $16-$17 zone.

SOL is trading at $14.37 at press time.