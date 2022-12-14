Original U.Today article

ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 14

Which altcoins can continue growing?
Only a few coins are in the green zone after yesterday's rise by the majority of the cryptocurrencies.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has not joined the list of rising coins, going down by 0.89%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) keeps trading sideways on the daily chart as the rate is stuck in a wide channel, between the support at $0.2953 and the resistance at $0.3265.

It is too early to make any predictions; however, if bulls can get to the $0.32 zone, the possible impulse may continue to the $0.34 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3131 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is an exception to the rule, rising by 1.49%.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

The price of Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the resistance level of $15. The price has been accumulating power in a wide range for more than a month, which means that the possible breakout of the resistance can push the rate to the $16-$17 zone.

SOL is trading at $14.37 at press time.

