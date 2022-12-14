ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 14

Only a few coins are in the green zone after yesterday's rise by the majority of the cryptocurrencies.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has not joined the list of rising coins, going down by 0.89%.
Cardano (ADA) keeps trading sideways on the daily chart as the rate is stuck in a wide channel, between the support at $0.2953 and the resistance at $0.3265.
It is too early to make any predictions; however, if bulls can get to the $0.32 zone, the possible impulse may continue to the $0.34 area.
ADA is trading at $0.3131 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is an exception to the rule, rising by 1.49%.
The price of Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the resistance level of $15. The price has been accumulating power in a wide range for more than a month, which means that the possible breakout of the resistance can push the rate to the $16-$17 zone.
SOL is trading at $14.37 at press time.