DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 13

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative on the first day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 5.81% over the last 24 hours.
Despite the rise, the price could not fix above the $0.095 mark, which means that the accumulated strength is not enough yet for a midterm bull run. Thus, if the candle closes with a long wick, there are chances to see a bounce back below the $0.09150 level soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.09194 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has gained less than DOGE, going up by 3.62%.
SHIB is trying to fix above yesterday's peak at $0.00000911 against the rising volume. If buyers manage to do that, the rise may continue to the resistance around $0.0000095 shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000920 at press time.