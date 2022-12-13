DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 13

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see further rise of meme coins until end of week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative on the first day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 5.81% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the rise, the price could not fix above the $0.095 mark, which means that the accumulated strength is not enough yet for a midterm bull run. Thus, if the candle closes with a long wick, there are chances to see a bounce back below the $0.09150 level soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.09194 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained less than DOGE, going up by 3.62%.

SHIB is trying to fix above yesterday's peak at $0.00000911 against the rising volume. If buyers manage to do that, the rise may continue to the resistance around $0.0000095 shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000920 at press time.