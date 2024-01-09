DOGE and BTC Head to Literal Moon, Bitcoin Made History With This Bullish Pattern, 546 Billion SHIB Withdrawn from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Dogecoin and Bitcoin head to moon with epic rocket launch

Yesterday, Jan. 8, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin (BTC) started their cosmos journey to the literal moon. According to the latest update by the Dogecoin Foundation, the United Launch Alliance launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket carrying the physical replica of Dogecoin, among other cargo, which includes the Astrobotic Peregrine lunar lander, a vital component of NASA's initiative. At the same time, the BitMex exchange, in collaboration with its founder Arthur Hayes, announced that it will be sending Bitcoin on the same lunar voyage. DOGE and BTC's moon trip is planned to unfold in nine stages, from the initial launch to a high elliptical orbit to landing on the lunar surface.

Bitcoin (BTC) just made history with this bullish pattern

According to an X post by Barchart, yesterday, Bitcoin made an outstanding achievement . For the very first time in its history, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has formed a "golden cross" pattern on its weekly chart. Traditionally, this pattern is interpreted as a positive sign, which indicates the possibility of an impending sustained upward trend. However, it is important to keep in mind that the "golden cross" can occasionally act as a lagging indicator. By the time the cross occurs, the market may have already factored in bullish sentiment; as a result, the pattern is confirming an established trend rather than signaling the start of a new one.

Massive 546 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) withdrawn from Binance as whales capitulate