Digital EUR May Launch Within 4 Years: Christine Lagarde

News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 11:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to the head of the ECB, digital version of the Euro may appear within next four years
Digital EUR May Launch Within 4 Years: Christine Lagarde
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by Bloomberg, ECB president Christine Lagarde believes the bank could release the digital EUR by around 2025 provided other policymakers agree to this decision later this year after a consultation.

Related
BREAKING: Crypto Asset Businesses Now Have to Submit Financial Crime Report: FCA Watch Dog

In her interview with Bloomberg TV today, she said:

We need to make sure that we do it right - we owe it to the Europeans.

According to her, all discussions and preparations may take around four years, or perhaps slightly longer:

The whole process - let's be realistic about it - will in my view take another four years, maybe a little more.

The Central European Bank expects to analyze around 8,000 responses received during recent consultations regarding the potential creation of the digital euro. The analysis will be sent to the parliament of the EU and the bank's governing council. It will be up to them to decide whether further steps need to be taken in this direction.

They will announce the decision later this year.

#Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Tether's Market Cap Hits $40 Billion, Matching eBay
News
03/24/2021 - 15:56

Tether's Market Cap Hits $40 Billion, Matching eBay
Alex Dovbnya
article image New Zealand's $350 Million Retirement Fund Gets Into Bitcoin
News
03/25/2021 - 18:05

New Zealand's $350 Million Retirement Fund Gets Into Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
article image Stellar (XLM) Now Enters Top 3 List of Assets on Coinbase
News
03/27/2021 - 10:00

Stellar (XLM) Now Enters Top 3 List of Assets on Coinbase
Yuri Molchan