BREAKING: Crypto Asset Businesses Now Have to Submit Financial Crime Report: FCA Watch Dog

News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 09:54
article image
Yuri Molchan
The UK financial watch dog FCA will now compel all cryptocurrency businesses file in financial crime reports and refer to these firms as “REP-CRIM”
BREAKING: Crypto Asset Businesses Now Have to Submit Financial Crime Report: FCA Watch Dog
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

British financial regulator Financial Conduct Authority has published a new policy statement: from now on, crypto companies will be included in the category of businesses referred to as "REP-CRIM."

1713_0
Image via Twitter

Banks, crypto asset businesses: "REP-CRIM"

The policy of the regulator has changed as it is compelling businesses that work with digital assets to submit financial crime reports to help the FCA assess potential money laundering risks.

Apart from cryptocurrency companies, FCA has included "additional firms" on this list. Overall, now the new rule applies to banks, building societies, businesses undertaking MiFID-related activities and crypto-related businesses.

From this point on, they will all be referred to as "REP-CRIM."

This policy statement proposes that additional firms and cryptoasset businesses should be brought into scope of the return based on their business activities and the potential money laundering risks.

This update has been made after the FCA consultation in August last year. Now, the number of companies that have to send in their financial crime reports has increased from 2,500 to approximately 7,000, according to the statement.

Related
"Problematic" and "Troubling": SEC Claims That Ripple Continues to Obscure “Critical Facts”

What REP-CRIM is about

These reports give the Financial Conduct Authority information about indicators of potential money laundering for these companies on the basis of their regulated activity in order to better supervise them.

The regulator now considers expanding this list to a larger number of companies.

#Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Scores Goal: Court Assigns Telephonic Conference on SEC Documents Regarding BTC and ETH
News
03/25/2021 - 10:48

Ripple Scores Goal: Court Assigns Telephonic Conference on SEC Documents Regarding BTC and ETH
Yuri Molchan
article image ORBS Token Listed on KuCoin Against Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT)
News
03/26/2021 - 12:49

ORBS Token Listed on KuCoin Against Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT)
Vladislav Sopov
article image Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on U.S. Government Potentially Banning Bitcoin and Cardano
News
03/28/2021 - 09:36

Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on U.S. Government Potentially Banning Bitcoin and Cardano
Alex Dovbnya