lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Digital Currencies to Be Considered as Legal Tender: European Central Bank

News
Tue, 11/09/2021 - 13:24
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Foreign CBDCs are most likely going to be considered legal tender by European Central Bank
Digital Currencies to Be Considered as Legal Tender: European Central Bank
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) developed by foreign institutions are most likely going to become legal tender in the eurozone, according to officials, via Bloomberg.

woj
woj

The likelihood of this outcome was confirmed by European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta on Tuesday in Helsinki. With the implementation of legal tender status, foreign CBDCs are going to act as any foreign currency.

Related
First-Ever Solana Mobile Wallet to Be Released by SolFlare

Russian Central Bank's Elvira Nabiullina has also shared her thoughts on the importance of a proper conversion of various forms of money that will have a direct impact on trust in digital assets.

The recognition of digital forms of payment by central banks is an important step toward dismissing the fears of consumers that are high right now. Additionally, if CBDCs from foreign banks are going to become a part of the traditional economic system, regulated stablecoins might also have a chance to be recognized as legal payment tools in various countries.

Related
SHIB Is Coming Closer to One Million Holders, Here's What It Means for Dogecoin Competitor

Panetta has said that the European bank cannot just ignore or consider illegal currencies issued by the official central banks of countries. The ECB is going to initiate the process of examination of central bank digital currencies in the next two years.

#CBDC
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Digital Currencies to Be Considered as Legal Tender: European Central Bank
11/09/2021 - 13:24
Digital Currencies to Be Considered as Legal Tender: European Central Bank
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Is Coming Closer to One Million Holders, Here's What It Means for Dogecoin Competitor
11/09/2021 - 11:51
SHIB Is Coming Closer to One Million Holders, Here's What It Means for Dogecoin Competitor
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image First-Ever Solana Mobile Wallet to Be Released by SolFlare
11/09/2021 - 11:51
First-Ever Solana Mobile Wallet to Be Released by SolFlare
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov